Hours after the brutal murder of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan Police in the city declared a curfew and imposed prohibitory orders banning people from assembling in the area. The Police imposed section 144 and also suspended the internet service in a bid to avoid the escalation of the communal tensions.

According to the reports, section 144 has been imposed across the state for a month whereas the internet services have been suspended for the next 24 hours. The Police declared the curfew at 8 pm on June 28, hours after Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by the Islamists.

Two Islamists identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhatari and another Mohammed brutally murdered the tailor in the broad fay light for supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks. Reports mention that Kanhaiya Lal was being threatened previously for sharing a social media post in support of Sharma. He continued to receive death threats since his 8-year-old son had shared the post from Kanhaiya Lal’s mobile.

Reportedly, the Police had also arrested Kanhaiya Lal in the past for his social media support to Sharma. Even after arresting Kanhaiya Lal, the murderers were threatening to intimidate him and kill him. On this, the victim had informed the Dhan mandi police station and requested protection but the police did not take the matter seriously.

On Tuesday, the Islamist assailants who have published videos claiming responsibility for their action found an opportunity to behead the tailor in the name of ‘Allah’. The incident took place near the Bhoot Mahal on Maldas Street in Udaipur. The duo was arrested from the neighboring district of Rajsamand.

Soon after the brutal murder, violence broke out in several parts of the state where the furious mob pelted the stones at the state police. Two motorcycles were also set on fire in the Hathipole area of Udaipur. Reports mention that 2 youngsters and a Police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting.

Meanwhile, the Police have also asked the cyber police stations across the city to intensify social media monitoring and flag posts, images, and videos with the potential to inflame communal tension. The Police have issued prohibitory orders and have banned gathering of more than four or five persons across the state for a month. Internet services have also been suspended for the next 24 hours.

The HMO has initiated NIA investigation in the case.