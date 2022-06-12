On Saturday (June 11), a transsexual woman resorted to sexually inappropriate behaviour in front of minor children during a Pride Parade in Washington DC, USA.

The event, organized by Marriott International, was supposedly meant to acknowledge the evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighbourhoods in the US Capital. Considered to be one of the largest parades, the event witnessed the presence of both adolescent and pre-pubescent children.

During a march by European Union staff and supporters, the transsexual woman displayed his breasts in full public glare. He also twerked his hips as the frenzied crowd cheered in unison.

This was despite knowing that a large number of children had come to attend the event. With a sign that read ‘Sex work’, the semi-nude transsexual was also spotted twerking for the bystanders and entertaining them.

The sign, carried by him, also bore the name of Mary Magdalene (one of Jesus’ followers and a witness to his crucifixion and resurrection). He was also seen carrying a trolley during the 1.5 km-long parade.

The event continued between 3 pm to 7:30 pm at Logan and Dupont Circle neighbourhoods in Washington, DC. The contentious videos went viral when journalist Andy Ngo drew the attention of his followers to the disturbing trend of exposing underage children to sexual behaviour.

