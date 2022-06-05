Another incident of a Muslim man attacking a Hindu girl after an interfaith relationship has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, in which an already married Muslim person named Imran shot an 18-year-old Hindu girl Asha in her head. Imran pretended to be unmarried and started a so-called love relationship with Asha. The incident took place on Wednesday 1st June 2022 in the Islam Nagar area of Badaun.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, Imran, currently absconding, hails from the Bairamai Bujurg village in the Bilsi area of Badaun. Imran works in a hair-cutting salon in Gurugram where he met Asha, and subsequently, both of them started a relationship. Asha is from Amethi and works as a caretaker in a Gurugram colony. She knew Imran for the last one and half years.

Asha told the police that Imran used to tell his other name as Javed. When they both met each other almost one and half years ago, Asha did not know that Imran is married. After around eight months, she came to know that Imran is already married and has two children. Since then, she was trying to get rid of him but he had her objectionable photos and he was blackmailing her with the same.

In the last month, he extorted 35,000 rupees from her and was pressurizing her for even more money. On Wednesday evening, he took Asha to Badaun by bus saying that they would go for some outing. While on the bus, Imran took Asha’s mobile phone saying that his phone’s battery has discharged. Imran changed the SIM and password of Asha’s phone.

Once in Badaun, Imran got a bike from his friend Zeeshan and told Asha that they would go to the Islam Nagar fair. As they went ahead, Asha grew suspicious and asked Imran to stop the bike and let her board a bus to go back to Delhi. According to the girl, it was after this that Imran took out a pistol and fired at her. Fortunately, the bullet only passed touching her head.

The police have admitted the girl to the district hospital and the girl’s health is improving. An FIR has been registered against Imran and his friend Zeeshan. Zeeshan has since been arrested by the police. The girl told the police that Imran wanted to kill her but she was unaware of his motive.

Police said that a search is on for the absconding accused Imran. A police team has also been formed to trace him.