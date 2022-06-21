Tuesday, June 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMultiple websites went down as Cloudflare system faced issue, read details
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsTech
Updated:

Multiple websites went down as Cloudflare system faced issue, read details

Websites such as OpIndia, Zerodha, Shopify, Zendeck, Upstoxx, Groww and many others faced outage after Cloudflare was down.

OpIndia Staff
Global outage after cloudflare faced issues
Websites faced downtime as Cloudflare services stopped working (Image: Cloudflare Logo)
157

On June 21, several websites across the world went offline after Cloudflare, a network transit, proxy, and security provider used by most businesses around the world, faced problems in its system. The global outage affected companies like Zerodha, Discord, Doordash, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Shopify, Zendeck, Upstoxx, Groww and many others. OpIndia and other media houses using Cloudflare services were impacted by the outage.

In a statement Zerodha said, “We are getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs. We are taking this up with Cloudflare. In the meanwhile, please try using an alternate internet connection.” It further added, “Cloudflare (network transit, proxy, security provider) used by most of the internet businesses around the world, is having a global outage. If you are unable to use our websites or apps, please try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work.”

The Cloudflare network is back to normal and all websites are functioning now, popular stock trading app Zerodha issued a notification

Cloudflare issued statement

In its statement over the outage, Cloudflare said that it had identified the issue on June 21 at 6:57 UTC. The problem caused widespread issues with its services and/or network, and the engineers were investigating it. It added that the users might face errors and timeouts while the issue was being resolved. It added, “We will update this status page to clarify the scope of impact as we continue the investigation.”

By the time this report was written, some websites were working while many others are still facing problem.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscloudfare, opindia down, zerodha down, groww down, cloudfare down
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,081FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com