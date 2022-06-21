On June 21, several websites across the world went offline after Cloudflare, a network transit, proxy, and security provider used by most businesses around the world, faced problems in its system. The global outage affected companies like Zerodha, Discord, Doordash, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Shopify, Zendeck, Upstoxx, Groww and many others. OpIndia and other media houses using Cloudflare services were impacted by the outage.

There appears a wide outage across websites due to popular CDN service Cloudflare being down, OpIndia is also impacted and thus some users might be facing issues accessing the website. — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) June 21, 2022

In a statement Zerodha said, “We are getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs. We are taking this up with Cloudflare. In the meanwhile, please try using an alternate internet connection.” It further added, “Cloudflare (network transit, proxy, security provider) used by most of the internet businesses around the world, is having a global outage. If you are unable to use our websites or apps, please try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work.”

Cloudflare (network transit, proxy, security provider) used by most of the internet businesses around the world, is having a global outage. If you are unable to use our websites or apps, please try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work. pic.twitter.com/5NYsDJw6Vv — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) June 21, 2022

The Cloudflare network is back to normal and all websites are functioning now, popular stock trading app Zerodha issued a notification

Cloudflare issued statement

In its statement over the outage, Cloudflare said that it had identified the issue on June 21 at 6:57 UTC. The problem caused widespread issues with its services and/or network, and the engineers were investigating it. It added that the users might face errors and timeouts while the issue was being resolved. It added, “We will update this status page to clarify the scope of impact as we continue the investigation.”

The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here. https://t.co/22Yiyu3lKJ — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

By the time this report was written, some websites were working while many others are still facing problem.