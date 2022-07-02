Friday, July 8, 2022
Grocery store owner and teacher receive ‘Sar tan se juda in 10 days’ threat in Bharatpur in Rajasthan

Two notes with threats of 'Sar tan se juda' for Satish Chand and Pramod, who are not on social media, were handed over to ambulance driver Mukesh Kumar

Islamists across the country continue to issue beheading threats to people for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. After the killing of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati in Maharashtra and Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan, two more people in Rajasthan has received threats of ‘sar tan se juda’. On Wednesday, two notes were handed over to an ambulance driver in Bharatpur in Rajasthan, with threats to two people from his village.

On July 6, when ambulance driver Mukesh Kumar was going to the Pahadi area in Bharatpur, two people on a two-wheeler without number plate stopped the ambulance and threw in two notes asking to deliver them his village. They also brandished a dagger and threatened him of dire consequences if he approaches the police.

When Mukesh Kumar opened the notes, he saw the words ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ written on them, each addressed to two names, Satish Chand and Pramod. The notes said that both will be beheaded with 10 days. Satish is a grocery store owner and Pramod is a govt school teacher. There were cross signs on the names in the notes. The ambulance driver and the two persons named in the notes are the residents of Ranph village in Bharatpur.

Mukesh went to the village after seeing the threat and informed the two persons about it and gave them the notes. He also approached police and lodged a complaint in the matter. Satish and Pramod also approached the police and handed over the notes. The police have provided security to the two persons following this threat. Policemen in plainclothes have been deployed in front of both the houses.

While the threat comes amid numerous threats by Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma, the exact reason of this threat is not known yet. Satish Chand’s son Mohit Khandelwal said that his father is a simple man and is not social media, and he has not shared any post on any social media platform. Similarly, teacher Pramod also does not have any social media presence.

Reportedly, ambulance driver Mukesh was so scared after seeing the notes that he started to feel ill, and he went straight to the hospital. From there he called his friend Sukhpal and narrated him the entire incident. After that both them went to the village, met the two persons and gave them the notes.

