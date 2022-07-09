Salman Chishti, the Khadim of the Ajmer Dargah, was arrested by the Ajmer Police after he publicly gave death threats to Nupur Sharma. Salman Chishti has since shown no remorse while in police custody. The history-sheeter has reportedly been smiling, reciting “shayaris,” and chanting religious slogans while in police custody, reports Aaj Tak.

The police have reportedly said that Chishti has not been cooperating with the investigation. He has been reciting poems and Islamic chants during interrogation.

According to the report, when the Ajmer police reached his house to arrest him, even then Chishti displayed no signs of repentance, instead, he smiled and chanted Islamic slogans while he was being taken away by the police.

The police said that Chishti, who is a history-sheeter with over 13 cases against him, had resorted to similar antics during his past three arrests. He had also tried to injure himself by smashing his head against the wall while in custody.

Sharing the report by Aaj Tak, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore expressed his displeasure with the Congress lead government in Rajasthan for its appeasement politics. He highlighted how the criminals in the state have been emboldened due to the callousness of the Ashok Gehlot government.

कांग्रेस सरकार में जेहादियों, उपद्रवियों, अपराधियों के चेहरे पर कानून का भय नहीं दिखता है।



शासन अजमेर दरगाह के उन्मादी खादिम के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार कर रहा है, जैसे वह अपराधी न होकर कोई विशिष्ट अतिथि हो।



करौली, बूंदी, अजमेर सब जगह मजहबी उन्मादियों पर सरकार की नरमी का राज क्या है? pic.twitter.com/BoowSpKOte — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) July 8, 2022

Chishti smiles, flashes victory sign after arrest

Notably, earlier, a video had surfaced wherein arrested Ajmer Dargah Khadim Salman Chishti was seen smiling and displaying a victory symbol while he was being sent to police custody for two days after being produced in front of a magistrate.

Commenting on this, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had also remarked, “After Rajasthan Police tutoring Salman Chisti now you can see him smiling in police presence. Clearly, he feels Gehlot government is with him. He knows that because Karauli main accused has not been caught..he knows vote bank matters”.

जब सैंया भये कोतवाल तो डर काहे का!!



After Rajasthan police tutoring Salman Chishti now you can see him smiling in police presence



Clearly he feels Gehlot govt is with him.. he knows that because Karauli main accused has not been caught.. he knows Votebank matters!! https://t.co/ExiXScVMZH — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Chishti reportedly deleted all his phone data before his arrest. Salman Chishti also runs his own YouTube channel, which he made private after the controversy over his video threatening former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma grew. The police have now sent his phone to the forensic department to recover the data. Efforts are now being made to recover the content from his YouTube channel.

Rajasthan police caught coaching arrested Salman Chishti who wanted to kill Nupur Sharma

It may be recalled that the Ajmer police were recently caught on camera coaching the arrested accused Salman Chishti to say that he was drunk while issuing threats to Nupur Sharma so that it will be ‘easier to save him’.

In the video that went viral on Wednesday, while arresting Chishti from his house, someone from Ajmer police said “What exactly you were high on while recording the video?” Salman Chishti is heard saying that he does not drink. At this moment a police officer near him said, “Say that you were drunk so that it will be easier to save you.”

After the video went viral, on July 7, Ajmer’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Saraswat was reportedly removed from the post awaiting further orders (Line Hazir).