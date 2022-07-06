Wednesday, July 6, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Say that you were drunk, it will be easy to save you'; Rajasthan police...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Say that you were drunk, it will be easy to save you’; Rajasthan police caught coaching arrested Salman Chishti who wanted to kill Nupur Sharma

It is notable here that though Chishti's video was available a couple of days ago, Rajasthan police had insisted earlier today that he was in an inebriated state when he made that video threatening to kill Nupur Sharma at any cost.

OpIndia Staff
Salman Chishti
Rajasthan Police tried to help Salman Chishti prompting him to tell that he was drunk while issuing threats. Image Source: File Photo and Twitter handle of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
3

In a shocking development, a video of the Rajasthan police appeared on social media on July 6, in which the police personnel are seen coaching the arrested accused Salman Chishti to say that he was drunk while issuing threats to Nupur Sharma so that it will be ‘easier to save him’.

Salman Chishti is the Khadim of the Ajmer Dargah and he was arrested by the Ajmer Police for issuing open death threats against BJP ex-spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Salman Chishti had published a video on social media in which he claimed that he would hand over his house to anyone who cut Sharma’s head.

In the video that went viral on Wednesday, the Ajmer Police are seen seizing Salman Chishti from his home. While taking Chishti out of his house, someone from the police said “What exactly you were high on, while recording the video?” As the video proceeds, Salman Chishti is heard saying that he does not drink. At this moment a police officer near him said, “Say that you were drunk so that it will be easy to save you.”

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted the video and commented, “Releasing a Proof of Ashok Gehlot’s Anti Hindu Face. Salman Chisti who issued a bounty on Nupur Sharma head said “Mai Nasha nahi karta” Rajasthan Police ‘Bol nashe me tha, taaki bachaya jae’.”

In another video, the accused Chishti is seen being welcomed by a group of people and police personnel. Someone in the background says, “befikr reh, sab baat ho gayi hai” (stay relaxed, all has been arranged).

It is notable here that though Chishti’s video was available a couple of days ago, Rajasthan police had insisted earlier today that he was in an inebriated state when he made that video threatening to kill Nupur Sharma at any cost.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the video issuing threats to Nupur Sharma, Salman Chishti had said, “I swear by my elders, I swear by my mother, I will shoot her openly. I swear by my children, whoever brings Nupur Sharma’s head, I will give this house to him.” Further, he also described himself as a ‘true soldier of Khwaja’ and tried to incite Muslims. A case was immediately filed against him by the Ajmer Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssalman chishti, rajasthan police, gehlot police
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,197FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com