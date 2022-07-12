Following Jamtara in Jharkhand, the subject of converting several schools in Dumka, the hometown of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has now gained attention. According to reports, more than 33 such schools have been discovered, which, although being government-run, do not grant holidays on Sundays but rather on Fridays.

According to a report by Hindustan, after the case of schools being converted into Urdu schools in Jamtara, Jharkhand, it was learned, that there are more than 33 such schools in Dumka that have been transformed into Urdu schools.

Additionally, it is noted on their midday meal menu that food is provided there on Sundays and that Friday is a holiday. The schools that were turned into Urdu schools without the administration’s knowledge are said to be situated in Muslim-dominated localities.

In Shikaripada, there are ten Urdu schools, whereas Jama, Jarmundi, Kathikund, and Dumka each have two. Similarly, Raneshwar has 8 Urdu schools, and Saraiyahat has 7 Urdu schools.

District Education Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Das has remarked that he has requested reports from every block on these modifications made to government schools. It is being determined under what circumstances, the weekly holiday has been granted in government schools on Friday, and how Urdu is related to these institutions. Sanjay Kumar Das has stated that once the report is received, he would conduct his own inquiry and take action against the perpetrators.

It is worth noting that the schools in Dumka where these modifications are observed are government institutions rather than madrasas. The Dumka MP had written a letter to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing how more than 100 Muslim-dominated schools in the area are given a Friday weekend rather than a Sunday off and the plot to convert regular Hindi schools to Urdu schools.

State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto stated that as soon as he received this information, he spoke with the relevant officials and requested a report within a week. On this premise, further action will be taken, and government directives will be implemented.

We are expecting a report regarding this matter within a week. Then we will deliberate over it. The instructions of the government would be followed: Jagarnath Mahto, Education Minister, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/6bG7sppvhG — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

It is worth noting that just a few days ago, a similar case from Jharkhand came to light in which the local Muslim community exerted pressure on a school to amend the school policies to suit their majority. Following this, the school prayer and method of prayer were both altered.