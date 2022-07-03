Sunday, July 3, 2022
Legal Rights Protection Forum urges President of India to call a meeting with CJI regarding Justice Surya Kant’s comments on Nupur Sharma

Justice Surya Kant stated that Sharma's ‘loose tongue’ has set the entire country on fire and she should apologize to the whole country.

Legal Rights Protection Forum
Legal Rights Protection Forum urged President to hold a meeting with CJI. Image Source: File Photo
Legal Rights Protection Forum urged President of India Ramnath Kovind to call a meeting with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana regarding Justice Surya Kant’s comments on Nupur Sharma. The Forum has said that the comments by the Supreme Court judge have shaken the conscience of the entire nation and eroded people’s faith in the judiciary.

The Forum tweeted, “Legal Rights Protection Forum urged the Hon’ble President of India to call for a meeting with Hon’ble CJI in regard to comments made by Js Surya Kant which have shaken the conscience of entire Nation & eroded its faith in the fairness of the highest office of the Indian judiciary.”

They further added, “Urged to impress upon the CJI to get unwarranted remarks expunged & reiterate His valuable suggestion made earlier that, it is also incumbent upon judges to exercise the utmost discretion in what they say in courtrooms.”

On 1st July 2022, the Supreme Court of India Judge, Justice Surya Kant, blamed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments for the brutal Udaipur murder. He stated that Sharma’s ‘loose tongue’ has set the entire country on fire and she should apologize to the whole country. Nupur Sharma had moved the SC seeking the transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states, to Delhi for further investigation. Sharma, in her application, stated that she is facing constant life threats.

