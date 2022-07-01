Family member of Kanhaiya Lal calls Ashok Gehlot a ‘slave of Muslims’, demands the culprits be killed the way he was killed: Details

The brutal beheading of Hindu man Kanhaiya Lal by two Islamists, Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gaus, merely for posting in support of Nupur Sharma has shaken the conscience of the nation. While the investigation of the case has been taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a video has now emerged from the 29th of June 2022, where the family of the slain Kanhaiya Kumar called Ashok Gehlot a “slave of Muslims”.

In an exclusive report by Republic TV, while the journalist spoke to the family of Kanhaiya Lal, his sister said that Hindus are being killed everywhere. “The government is not for Hindus. Hindus are being killed every day but nobody listens to the Hindus. But, if anything happens to Muslims, even a little bit, the government will be standing for them”, a sister of Kanhaiya Lal was heard saying. She further demanded that the two Muslim accused should be cut up just the way they cut her brother, Kanhaiya Lal.

One being asked what she would like to tell the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, she said, “I don’t want to say anything to him. He is the number 1 slave of Muslims”.

In the full report by Republic TV, after the sister spoke, there were others who also chimed in that they demand justice for the family and that the culprits who beheaded Kanhaiya Lal should be hanged to death. Another woman said, “Jaise mere bhai to kaata, waise hi usko kaato, hume bas yahi chahiye” (The way they killed my brother, they should also be killed the same way, that is all we want).

On Thursday, after the statements of the family and other Hindu organisations who have been protesting against the brutal murder, CM Ashok Gehlot finally decided to meet the family of slain Kanhaiya Lal.

Lal’s son, Yash, demanded security for the family and also the death penalty for the guilty. We have demanded security. My father was not provided security but we should be provided. We have been assured of the same. The culprits should not be given anything less than a death sentence,” Yash said.

“I have spoken with the Chief Minister. He has provided us with financial help too. He has also assured me of a Government job. He is cooperating with us, and we are ready to cooperate too,” he added, according to a report by Republic TV.

NIA dismisses terror angle – one propagated by CM Ashok Gehlot to claim this was not a ‘communal incident’

On Thursday, June 30, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reached Udaipur to meet deceased Kanhaiya Lal’s family who was killed by two Islamic assailants over his post in support of Nupur Sharma. While talking to the media, Gehlot glossed over the Islamist communal crime as an ‘act of terror’ with connections outside the country.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was seen patting his back upon the ‘swift’ arrest of the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor who was killed in his own shop on June 28 in Udaipur. Talking to the media, Gehlot said, “We found out within one night that this case has connections internationally. This tells us that this incident is an act of terror. This has nothing to do with two religions fighting with each other.”

The NIA, on the other hand, which is now investigating the case, has dismissed this theory peddled by Gehlot to claim that this was not a “communal incident”. On June 30 the probing agency denied the involvement of any terrorist organization in the brutal murder of a Hindu tailor by Islamists that took place on 28th June 2022 in Udaipur.

NIA said that some media reports about the links of the two accused with some terrorist outfit are based on speculation. It also held that the preliminary inquiry suggests that there may not be any terrorist group involved in the murder but a terror gang.

The NIA also informed that there will be many group members of the accused and not just two. A six to ten-member NIA team is supposed to investigate the case under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General ranks officer.

It is pertinent to note that several questions have been raised on the role of Rajasthan police in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal. The name, photograph and details of Kanhaiya Lal were leaked to other Islamists by his neighbour, Nazim. It was also Nazim who had filed an initial complaint against Kanhaiya Lal for the post supporting Nupur Sharma. On June 15, 2022, five days after the initial complaint by Nazim, Kanhaiyal had approached Police for legal action and had sought protection. In his application to the Police, he said few days prior to the complaint, his son accidentally shared a post on Facebook while playing games on his mobile phone. Two days after the post was made, two men approached him at his shop and demanded to see his phone. They told him about the post, to which Kanhaiya Lal replied that he did not know how to operate the phone, and his son used it to play games. They deleted the post and warned him not to repeat it.

It was later found that Nazim and other Islamists were doing recce of Kanhaiya Lal’s shop and the police ignored pleas by Kanhaiya Lal after he started getting threats for the post. In fact, the police had arrested Lal and later released him, however, did not provide him security after his life was endangered by his neighbour and other Islamists.

ASI Bhanwarlal called those who were threatening him and had initiated a ‘compromise’ between Kanhaiya Lal and the others. He told Lal nothing would happen as there was a compromise between Lal and the other party. He told Lal to take care and inform the Police if he suspected anything.

Lal also submitted a letter to Police that as there was a compromise, he did not want any legal action against the five. Now, after Kanhaiya Lal has been killed, ASI Bhanwarlal has been suspended, and ADG Law and Order Hawasingh Ghumaria said they would question the five who signed a compromise agreement regarding how the incident took place despite the compromise.

Fundraiser for Kanhaiya Lal’s family

BJP leader Kapil Mishra floated a fundraiser to help the family members of the poor deceased tailor. Within 24 hours the fundraiser completed its target of pooling Rs 1 crore.

As the help is still coming in for the family of Kanhaiya Lal, the fundraiser is expected to complete the target of Rs. 1.25 crore very soon.