Thursday, July 7, 2022
Mumbai: 16-year-old girl receives death threats for sharing a Facebook post in support of Kanhaiya Lal, case registered

The Mumbai Police detailing the incident confirmed that the girl had posted a message on her Facebook wall following which she received death threats from three numbers on the night of July 1.

OpIndia Staff
16-year-old girl draws death threats for sharing Facebook post in support of Kanhaiya Lal
On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person for threatening a 16-year-old minor girl over a Facebook post. The girl who is a resident of Girgaon, Mumbai had shared a post on social media commenting on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

According to the reports, the Police filed the FIR based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father. He said that his daughter had received a WhatsApp call from an unidentified person who threatened to kill her for her Facebook Post supporting Kanhaiya Lal. He also said that the caller abused her on calls and messages that continued for the next several hours.

The Mumbai Police detailing the incident confirmed that the girl had posted a message on her Facebook wall following which she received death threats from three numbers on the night of July 1. “We are trying to trace the accused and they will be arrested soon”, the officer investigating the case said. Reportedly, the Police are also trying to find out how the caller got hold of the girl’s mobile number.

The VP Road police have registered the case under Section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father. While the police are investigating the case and trying to identify the accused, the officers suspect that the accused is a single person who used three different numbers to abuse and threatens the 16-year-old girl.

On June 28, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession was murdered by two Islamists named Riaz and Ghous Mohammed. The duo disguised as customers and entered the tailoring shop of the deceased. While Kanhaiya Lal was busy taking the cloth measurements, one of the accused attacked him with a long sharp knife. According to the post-mortem report, he was stabbed 26 times on his body from his neck to shoulder. Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded for uploading a social media post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

