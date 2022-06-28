Tuesday, June 28, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

Udaipur murder: Police had earlier arrested Kanhaiya Lal, the Hindu man beheaded by Islamists, over the Nupur Sharma post

The Dhanmandi police station officials had arrested Kanhaiya Lal for the social media post on Nupur Sharma, the same post for which Islamists killed him on Tuesday, June 28.

OpIndia Staff
Udaipur Police arrest Kanhaiya Lal
Udaipur Police had arrested Kanhaiya Lal over a social media post supportive of Nupur Sharma
39

Two Muslim men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur murdered a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, on Tuesday afternoon over his post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. It has been learnt now that the Udaipur Police had arrested Kanhaiya Lal over the said post, which was shared by his 8-year-old son from his mobile.

According to news reports, the eight-year-old son of the deceased victim Kanhaiya Lal had shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma from his mobile. However, after this, Kanhaiyalal was arrested by the Dhanmandi police station officials. He continued receiving death threats over the post after his release.

Scared of the threats, Kanhaiya Lal appealed to the police for protection but the police did not take him seriously. As reported by Nav Bharat Times, even after arresting Kanhaiyalal, the murderers were threatening to intimidate him and kill him. On this, Kanhaiyalal informed the Dhanmandi police station and requested security for him. Despite this, the police did not take the matter seriously.

On Tuesday, the Islamist assailants who have published videos claiming responsibility for their action found an opportunity to behead the tailor in the name of ‘Allah’. Had the Udaipur police provided security to Kanhaiyalal or addressed his concerns, that would have saved his life today.

The incident took place near the Bhoot Mahal on Maldas Street in Udaipur. The victim who is a tailor and proprietor of Supreme tailors was killed in broad daylight amidst the hustle-bustle on the adjoining road. After executing the murder, the 2 Islamists, who have identified themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Akhatari and another as Mohammed shared the video of the murder and even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi while boasting about their murder.

According to the latest news, the two brutal killers were arrested from the neighbouring district of Rajsamand.

Searched termsKanhaiyalal Nupur Sharma,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

