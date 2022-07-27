Wednesday, July 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNDTV had established itself by using and selling tapes and equipment stolen from Doordarshan:...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

NDTV had established itself by using and selling tapes and equipment stolen from Doordarshan: Reveals senior journalist at Doordashan

Ashok Srivastav, consulting editor and senior anchor in Doordarshan, also said that former DG of Doordarshan Bhaskar Ghosh had actively helped NDTV in stealing tapes and equipment from DD

OpIndia Staff
NDTV is known for its anti-Hindu agenda. Image Source: NDTV
4

A senior Doordarshan journalist has made sensational allegations against controversial news channel NDTV, saying that it had stolen tapes and equipment from Doordarshan during its initial days. Ashok Srivastav, consulting editor and senior anchor in Doordarshan, has made this explosive revelation during a panel discussion, the video of which went viral on Twitter today.

Ashok Srivastav said this during a panel discussion on YouTube channel India Speaks Daily sometime in the past. A clip from the discussion containing the comments on NDTV were shared on Twitter by users.

Ashok Srivastava said that NDTV had stolen Doordarshan tapes and equipment to make a profit and to establish itself. He said that while NDTV used footage from tapes stolen from the public broadcastter, it had sold equipment stolen from Doordarshan. During that time, Bhaskar Ghosh had actively helped NDTV in doing so.

Ashok Shrivastava said, “NDTV channel is created and established by stealing Doordarshan tapes, stealing Doordarshan footage, selling that footage, and by selling the equipment that belonged to Doordarshan. Bhaskar Ghosh was the Director General of Doordarshan at that time and he is the husband of Sagarika Ghosh. At that time, the government gave public money to uplift this channel.”

It is worth noting that NDTV is known for its anti-BJP and anti-Hindu agenda. NDTV is often accused of partial reporting siding with anti-BJP parties. In January 2021, NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy were instructed to deposit 50 percent of the illegally earned money. The direction was issued by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

In November 2020, SEBI found Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the promoters of the controversial media network NDTV, guilty of taking undue advantage of insider trading. Subsequently, as a penalty for the financial offense, SEBI barred them from trading in the securities market for two years. The duo was also asked to return Rs 16.97 crore earned illegally through insider trading 12 years ago.

SEBI had found that Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy traded shares of the company while holding positions in New Delhi Television Limited where they had access to sensitive information about the price. Apart from Pranay Roy and Radhika Roy, former NDTV CEO Vikramaditya Chandra, senior consultant Ishwari Prasad Bajpai, and group CFO Sourav Banerjee were also found guilty of insider trading.

As per the investigation conducted by SEBI, they violated insider trading regulations (PIT). He was accused of possessing unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) during 2007-2008, which deals with the restructuring of New India Television Ltd. SEBI had taken this step after examining the trading in the shares of the company from September 2006 to June 2008.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

As ‘liberals’ have a meltdown over flower petals on Kanwariyas, here is how politicians attended govts held Iftar parties

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Four out of five minors accused of gang-raping 16-year-old granted bail, prime accused Saduddin Malik remains in the jail

OpIndia Staff -

Three murders, four brutal assaults and death threats: How radical Islamists have been attacking Hindus who have supported Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -

Gems of Andy Mukherjee: Bloomberg columnist whose hot takes on India should be free for all and put in museum for everyone’s enjoyment 

Jinit Jain -

VHP announces Gharwapsi campaign for those whose ancestors were Hindus: Aims to connect 5 lakh people against love jihad and forced conversions

OpIndia Staff -

As most Monkeypox cases remain confined to gay men, WHO warns against stigmatisation, says it can spread to general population

OpIndia Staff -

While Ukraine gets ravaged, Zelenskyy and his wife set up ‘wartime’ theme for Vogue photoshoot, now the PR stunt is drawing ire

OpIndia Staff -

SC upholds ED’s power to make arrests, constitutional validity of PMLA: Here is what the petitioners had gone to Court against

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Nishank Rathore’s sister ties Rakhi to his mortal remains before cremation, family deny ‘financial problem’ angle

OpIndia Staff -

Sri Lanka: Protester Danish Ali arrested, had interrupted official TV Rupavahini broadcast to give his own message during anti-Govt protests

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,823FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com