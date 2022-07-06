On July 5, netizen Vikas Pandey started a petition addressed to the members of the Parliament urging them to initiate Impeachment Proceedings against Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala for the oral statements they gave during hearing a plea filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

I just made a petition which shall be given to MPs. It’s for the Initiation of Impeachment Proceedings against Justice Surya Kant & Justice J. B. Pardiwala – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/exBxgaYnn5 — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) July 5, 2022

In a tweet while sharing the petition link, that was created on Change.org, Vikas said, “I just made a petition which shall be given to MPs. It’s for the Initiation of Impeachment Proceedings against Justice Surya Kant & Justice JB Pardiwala – Sign the Petition!”

Speaking to OpIndia, Vikas said, “I shall be forwarding this petition to MPs and try to get their support.”

‘Concerned about the recent developments’

Addressed to all the members of the Indian Parliament, the petition read that the citizens of India are concerned about the recent developments in the country, especially the recent hearing in the case of Nupur Sharma before the Supreme Court of India. Sharma had submitted a plea in the court requesting to club the FIRs and criminal cases against her and transfer them to Delhi. In her plea, she had stated that she was receiving death and rape threats from the radical Islamists.

The petition received over 10,000 signatures in less than 12 hours. Source: Change.org

It read, “When the matter was taken up by both the Judges of the Supreme Court on 01.07.2022, without even going into the facts of the case and without considering the death and rape threats to this young lady, they made observations accusing Nupur Sharma of being single-handedly responsible for setting the entire country on fire and indirectly held her responsible for the unfortunate killing at Udaipur.”

‘Shocking statement relied upon by Taliban’

It further read, “Such shocking statements have been relied upon by the radical Islamist forces and anti-India forces like Taliban and by national and international media to show Hindus and our country in poor light. Supreme Court judges have acted irresponsibly and without any material on record, made such statements which are not only unconstitutional but also against the values and ethos of this great nation.”

The petitioners sought the support of the members of the Parliament for the impeachment of the two sitting judges.

Remarks did not feature the order

On July 1, after the observations made by the Supreme Court judges, there was a sharp reaction across the country as the remarks of the judges was deemed unfair and violating of a citizen’s rights. However, when the orders were passed by the Supreme Court, the remarks were not added, and it simply allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition and approach lower courts.