Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsChhattisgarh police tries to arrest Zee News journalist from Ghaziabad for mistake in airing...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh police tries to arrest Zee News journalist from Ghaziabad for mistake in airing news related to Rahul Gandhi

Congress had earlier threatened legal action against the news channel as well as journalist over airing the report which had mistaken Rahul Gandhi's comment

OpIndia Staff
Raipur Police comes to arrest Zee News journalist Rohit Ranjan
113

Zee News journalist Rohit Ranjan on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform that without informing the local police, as required by the law for transit remand, Chhattisgarh Police was at his residence in Uttar Pradesh to pick him up.

To this, the Raipur police claimed that there was ‘no such rule to inform’ but despite that, the local police has now been informed. Raipur Police then advised Rohit Ranjan that he should ‘cooperate’ and join the investigation and put his defence in the court.

Ghaziabad Police has said that they are aware of the development and have reached Rohit Ranjan’s place.

Police has informed that procedures will be carried out as per rules.

FIRs were filed against Ranjan by Congress in Jaipur for running a video byte of senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in wrong context earlier this month. Rahul Gandhi was commenting on vandalism of Congress office by SFI ‘activists’ in Kerala’s Wayanad where he referred to them as ‘children’ who ‘make mistakes’. His comments came soon after the brutal killing of Hindu man Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by Islamists for supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Zee Hindustan journalist Ranjan by mistake had alleged that the said quote was Rahul Gandhi condoning Kanhaiya Lal’s killers.

However, within hours, the contentious report was taken down and Ranjan had apologised on air for the same and expressed regret. Now, it seems another case has been registered against him in another Congress-ruled state, Chhattisgarh and the police have come to arrest him.

In inter-state arrest, the police of other state must inform local police station in whose jurisdiction investigation needs to be carried. The police must also seek cooperation from destination police station and an entry will be made for the same. Subsequent process of the CrPC (Criminal Penal Code) need to be followed and before the accused is being taken out of state, he/she must be produced in local police station and an entry is made in Daily Diary.

Note: This is a breaking story, we shall update when more information is available.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrohit ranjan, zee news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Amravati chemist murder: Police Commissioner denies reports of a cover-up, says official statement wasn’t given earlier because it was a “blind and sensitive” case

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Hindu Sena president gets death threats from Islamists in India and Pakistan after organising Hanuman Chalisa event to support Nupur Sharma and Naveen...

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Mithu Hussain Laskar and Kabul Khan arrested for damaging embankment of Barak river leading to catastrophic floods in Silchar

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: House of former BSP MLC bulldozed, property worth 125 crores attached till now, was earlier booked for rape

OpIndia Staff -

Makers of Bollywood film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 apologize for hurting religious sentiments of Shia Muslims, change lyrics of the ‘offensive’ song

OpIndia Staff -

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair taken to Sitapur over a case related to inflaming religious sentiments by abusing Hindu saints: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Islamic terrorism in Amravati: How two others were threatened and made to share apology videos for sharing post in support of Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -

Mamata Banerjee defends her ‘jihad against BJP’ comment, says its local language of Bengal: What she said

OpIndia Staff -

The court can be discretionary but not whimsical: Dangerous waters, comments by Judges in Nupur Sharma case and legality of oral observations

Nupur J Sharma -

Pratik Sinha issues clarification: After Zubair’s lawyer exposed foreign funding, is Alt News now claiming they lied in court?

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,098FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com