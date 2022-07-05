Chhattisgarh police tries to arrest Zee News journalist from Ghaziabad for mistake in airing news related to Rahul Gandhi

Zee News journalist Rohit Ranjan on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform that without informing the local police, as required by the law for transit remand, Chhattisgarh Police was at his residence in Uttar Pradesh to pick him up.

There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you court’s warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in investigation and put your defence in court. — Raipur Police (@RaipurPoliceCG) July 5, 2022

To this, the Raipur police claimed that there was ‘no such rule to inform’ but despite that, the local police has now been informed. Raipur Police then advised Rohit Ranjan that he should ‘cooperate’ and join the investigation and put his defence in the court.

Ghaziabad Police has said that they are aware of the development and have reached Rohit Ranjan’s place.

प्रकरण स्थानीय पुलिस के संज्ञान में है, थाना इंदिरापुरम पुलिस मौके पर है, नियमानुसार कार्यवाही की जायेगी | — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) July 5, 2022

Police has informed that procedures will be carried out as per rules.

FIRs were filed against Ranjan by Congress in Jaipur for running a video byte of senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in wrong context earlier this month. Rahul Gandhi was commenting on vandalism of Congress office by SFI ‘activists’ in Kerala’s Wayanad where he referred to them as ‘children’ who ‘make mistakes’. His comments came soon after the brutal killing of Hindu man Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by Islamists for supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Zee Hindustan journalist Ranjan by mistake had alleged that the said quote was Rahul Gandhi condoning Kanhaiya Lal’s killers.

However, within hours, the contentious report was taken down and Ranjan had apologised on air for the same and expressed regret. Now, it seems another case has been registered against him in another Congress-ruled state, Chhattisgarh and the police have come to arrest him.

In inter-state arrest, the police of other state must inform local police station in whose jurisdiction investigation needs to be carried. The police must also seek cooperation from destination police station and an entry will be made for the same. Subsequent process of the CrPC (Criminal Penal Code) need to be followed and before the accused is being taken out of state, he/she must be produced in local police station and an entry is made in Daily Diary.

Note: This is a breaking story, we shall update when more information is available.