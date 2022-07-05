All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the remarks made by party Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Goddess Kaali during the India Today Conclave East 2022. Distancing itself from Mahua’s controversial comments, the party said that the comments were made by Mahua Moitra in her personal capacity and were not endorsed by TMC.

Taking to Twitter to clarify their stand on Mahua Moitra’s comments, the party’s official handle wrote, “The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments.”

Controversial comments by Mahua Moitra on Maa Kaali

Earlier in the day, responding to a question at the media event, Mahua Moitra said, “You have the freedom to imagine your goddess. To me, Kaali is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess. There are some places where whiskey is offered to gods and in some other places it would be blasphemy.”

Mahua Moitra was speaking in support of the Canadian Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekali who has come under fire for using a poster with a cigarette-smoking image of Maa Kaali to promote her upcoming film.

After widespread criticism on social media, Mahua Moitra decided to blame “Sanghis” for lying and said that backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking.

Mahua also asked people to visit Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog at that temple. However, now with her party condemning her remarks, it will be interesting to see if she asks her party colleagues for the same.