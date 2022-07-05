On Monday (July 4), the High Commission of India in Ottawa urged the Canadian authorities to withdraw the screening of an objectionable film named after Hindu Goddess Kaali.

In a press release, it stated, “We have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.”

“Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action,” the Indian High Commission in Ottawa remar

High Commission of India in Ottawa urged Canadian authorities & event organizers to withdraw all provocative material after receiving complaints from Canada’s Hindu community leaders about the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods in a film poster at Aga Khan Museum, Toronto. pic.twitter.com/JnsK5qGCN2 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

The press release concluded, “We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material.”

Earlier on Saturday (July 2), Kollywood director Leena Manimekalai took to Twitter to inform about the launch of her film named ‘Kaali’. Showcased as a ‘performance documentary’, the movie poster instantly drew the ire of the Hindu community.

The poster depicted the character of Goddess Kali, holding an LGBTQ+ flag and smoking a cigarette.

Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film – today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its "Rhythms of Canada"





I made this performance doc as a cohort of @YorkuAMPD @TorontoMet @YorkUFGS



Feeling pumped with my CREW❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8LDDnctC9 — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 2, 2022

Following the controversy, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against director Leena Manimekalai for deliberately hurting religious sentiments.

FIR filed against '#Kaali' director #LeenaManimekalai in IFSO for her 'intentional act to hurt #Hindu Religious Sentiments.



In the documentary poster Goddess Kaali was shown smoking and holding LGBTQ flag. pic.twitter.com/zoFARrUI94 — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) July 4, 2022

In October 2020, a Kerala-based photographer named Dia John courted controversy after her Facebook post, depicting Hindu deities in a poor light, went viral.

She had uploaded two posts on Facebook where a female model, wearing a red saree, posed as a Hindu deity on the occasion of Navratri. The woman was seen holding a lotus in one hand and the Holy trident (Trishul) in the other hand.

She also had the mark of vermillion on her forehead and a conch shell was placed near her. Such photoshoots, depicting female models as Hindu goddesses to send across a social message, are a commonplace affair. However, in that particular case, the deity was seen smoking weed and also drinking alcohol.

Dia John’s scandalous Facebook post was accompanied by a caption that read, “A woman is considered a goddess but what is she treated like? Often made to seat on a pedestal of purity, innocence and tolerance, she is stripped of her individuality. Isn’t it time that we accept her humanity?”

The photographer had also tagged her team members namely, Aathira, Jacob Anil, Zohaib Zayi and Akshay Rajnith in the contentious Facebook post.