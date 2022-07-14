UP: Rae Bareli Police book BJP leader Ali Haider Naqvi for post supporting Nupur Sharma, ‘asked to delete the post by police’, he tells OpIndia

Rae Bareli Police has booked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell member Ali Haider Naqvi for publishing a post supporting former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma. As per reports, Naqvi has been booked under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the IT Act. Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party after she made some innocuous remarks on Prophet Muhammad after the Muslim panelist on a TV debate had insulted the Shivling found at the disputed Gyanvapi premises.

The series of events

Speaking to OpIndia, Naqvi said he had published a post supporting Nupur Sharma on July 1. He said he did not mention any religion or add anything provocative in his post. However, the next day, he received a call from the Police station in his area, and the officer on the phone directed him to delete the post.

He said, “I immediately called my seniors and informed them what had happened. I only expressed my concerns towards my own organization and did not say anything about religion or hurt anyone. My seniors said if the Police have asked to delete the post, I should follow their instructions. For me, the matter was over that day.”

Naqvi further added, “It was only yesterday that I came to know about the FIR launched against me. I am unable to understand why I am facing Police action though I have removed the post. I know my organization will support me, but my family is worried about my safety. I have never done anything in my life to hurt anyone.”

Naqvi’s social media post

In the now-deleted post, Naqvi had said he openly supported Nupur Sharma. “I was not coming out openly in her support as I was afraid my party may dismiss me to satisfy the ‘peaceful.’ But, a learned person once told me if I want to live a proud life, I have to listen to my heart. Thus, it does not matter if I stay on this post or not, my support will always be with the lioness of the country Nupur Sharma. It is impossible to suppress the truth.”

Police took cognizance of the post

Reports suggest that after Naqvi’s post went viral, the Civil Line Outpost In-Charge took cognizance of the post, and the FIR was launched based on his complaint under serious sections. OpIndia tried to reach out to Police but could not connect.