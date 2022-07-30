In a shocking development, West Bengal’s Howrah police have nabbed three Congress legislators from Jharkhand traveling in a car with huge amounts of cash. The police are yet to count the cash and have arranged for note-counting machines to get the total amount. The operation was carried out in Howrah on 30th July 2022. Besides cash, police have also recovered gold from the vehicle.

Howrah,West Bengal| We’ve nabbed 3 MLAs of Congress from Jharkhand namely Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri & Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira with huge amounts of cash. We would only be able to count it once counting machines come: SP Swati Bhangalia pic.twitter.com/yo8VYyW9Yq — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

According to police sources, the three Congress MLAs have been identified as Rajesh Kachhaap (MLA from the Khijri constituency), Naman Bixal Kongari (MLA from the Kolebira constituency), and Irfan Ansari (MLA from the Jamtara constituency).

The cash recovery sequence in West Bengal seemingly does not stop at Arpita Mukherjee. According to a report by the Ananda Bazar Patrika, a search was conducted on a vehicle going from Kolkata to Jharkhand on Saturday afternoon and a large quantity of cash was recovered. According to police sources, it was reported by a secret informer that a lot of money was being carried in a car from Kolkata to Jharkhand. Accordingly, police were deployed along the route. A black car was stopped near Ranihati junction on National Highway 6 in Panchla in the afternoon. The number plate of the vehicle mentioned MLA Jamtara.

#Breaking: Major cash recovery in Bengal’s Howrah district. A car with name plate MLA Jamtara intercepted at Howrah’s Ranihati area Machines being brought in to count the cash. Three Jharkhand MLAs were reportedly traveling in the said vehicle. Identities being verified. pic.twitter.com/wvAyYeVmzF — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 30, 2022

The vehicle, money, and the MLAs were taken to the Panchla police station. Howrah district rural superintendent of police Swati Bhangalia said the cash counting machines will be deployed to count the huge amount of money. The police are trying to find out where the money came from and where it was being taken. Police are currently interrogating the Congress MLAs in this case.