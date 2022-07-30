Saturday, July 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: 3 Congress MLAs from Jharkhand nabbed in Howrah with huge amounts of...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: 3 Congress MLAs from Jharkhand nabbed in Howrah with huge amounts of cash

The three Congress MLAs have been identified as Rajesh Kachhaap (MLA from the Khijri constituency), Naman Bixal Kongari (MLA from the Kolebira constituency), and Irfan Ansari (MLA from the Jamtara constituency).

OpIndia Staff
cash
The cash was recovered in a vehicle in Howrah. (Image Source: ananda bazar patrika)
3

In a shocking development, West Bengal’s Howrah police have nabbed three Congress legislators from Jharkhand traveling in a car with huge amounts of cash. The police are yet to count the cash and have arranged for note-counting machines to get the total amount. The operation was carried out in Howrah on 30th July 2022. Besides cash, police have also recovered gold from the vehicle.

According to police sources, the three Congress MLAs have been identified as Rajesh Kachhaap (MLA from the Khijri constituency), Naman Bixal Kongari (MLA from the Kolebira constituency), and Irfan Ansari (MLA from the Jamtara constituency).

The cash recovery sequence in West Bengal seemingly does not stop at Arpita Mukherjee. According to a report by the Ananda Bazar Patrika, a search was conducted on a vehicle going from Kolkata to Jharkhand on Saturday afternoon and a large quantity of cash was recovered. According to police sources, it was reported by a secret informer that a lot of money was being carried in a car from Kolkata to Jharkhand. Accordingly, police were deployed along the route. A black car was stopped near Ranihati junction on National Highway 6 in Panchla in the afternoon. The number plate of the vehicle mentioned MLA Jamtara.

The vehicle, money, and the MLAs were taken to the Panchla police station. Howrah district rural superintendent of police Swati Bhangalia said the cash counting machines will be deployed to count the huge amount of money. The police are trying to find out where the money came from and where it was being taken. Police are currently interrogating the Congress MLAs in this case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,907FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com