Delhi: Consulate General of Montenegro complains about poor water supply, LG VK Saxena asks CM Arvind Kejriwal to act

Consulate General of Montenegro Dr. Janice Darbari wrote to Delhi LG VK Saxena that the consulate in Delhi is not getting water for two days, and when it comes it is dirty with low pressure

After a letter exposing the conflict between two departments of the Delhi government went viral, Delhi Jal Board is the next entity of the Delhi government to receive serious complaints. The Consulate of Montenegro has written to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena complaining about the poor quality of water supply to his office by the Delhi Jal Board. After receiving the complaint, LG VK Saxena asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to look into this matter.

In his letter to the LG, Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Montenegro Dr. Janice Darbari wrote, “I have a humble request as the water supply to the Consulate has not been coming for two days. The Delhi Jal Board has said that they will send the water tanker but no action is taken. The water supply is low pressure and dirty. Kindly resolve the matter as it disrupts the working of the diplomatic mission in India.”

The letter was shared by the official Twitter handle of the LG of Delhi. Tagging the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the tweet, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena wrote, “Received a complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non-supply of water, unavailability of tankers & dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji to address such matters that affect India’s image globally.”

Recently, the Delhi government’s education department wrote to the public works division of the capital state complaining about the poor quality of the construction and maintenance work at various schools in Delhi. Now, the Consulate of Montenegro has complained about the Delhi Jal Board’s water supply services adding to the worries of the Delhi government which is already facing criticism for PWD minister Satyendra Jain being in jail in connection with a money laundering case.

