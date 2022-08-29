Monday, August 29, 2022
HomeMediaShahrukh Hussain who burnt Ankita alive becomes 'Abhishek' in India Today report, name corrected...
Media
Updated:

Shahrukh Hussain who burnt Ankita alive becomes ‘Abhishek’ in India Today report, name corrected after netizens questioned the reason

No explanation or justification was provided by India Today after updating the report.

OpIndia Staff
India Today Shahrukh Hussain
SHahrukh Hussain, who mysteriously became Abhishek in India Today report (Image source: Bhaskar)
4

Dumka in Jharkhand witnessed one of the most brutal murders recently when accused Shahrukh Hussain burnt Ankita alive because she refused her advances. Shahrukh poured petrol on Ankita through an open window while she was asleep and then set fire to her, resulting in her death later in the hospital.

While people across the country are shocked by the heinous crime and are demanding the strictest possible punishment for Shahrukh, the India Today group seems to be more concerned about protecting Shahrukh’s identity. Following his arrest, Shahrukh was seen shamelessly smiling in police custody without any remorse on his face. While reporting on that incident, the media group decided to change the accused’s name from Shahrukh to Abhishek.

Screenshot of the original news published by India Today

The name Abhishek was repeatedly used in the report, and it was nowhere even mentioned that they have changed the name for whatever their reasons might be. The archived link of the report can be accessed here- https://web.archive.org/web/20220829093012/https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/man-set-girl-on-fire-jharkhand-dumka-seen-smiling-police-custody-1993882-2022-08-29

However, people online soon noticed this change of the accused’s name from Shahrukh to Abhishek and questioned India Today’s motivations to do the same.

With several people pointing it out online, the media house finally decided to change its report, and use the correct name of the accused.

The updated report

No explanation or justification was provided by themafter updating the report.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,276FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com