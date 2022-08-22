Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that if an Imam visits a village and the residents do not recognise him, they should immediately alert the police and this should be an accepted Standard Operating Procedure.

Talking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said, “We have made some SoP that if any Imam comes to your village and you do not know him, immediately inform the Police Station, they will verify, only after that, they can stay.” “Our Muslim community of Assam is helping us in this work,” he further added.

“We’re also making a portal for Imam & other people who are coming to madrasa from outside the state. Those who are from Assam, do not need to register their names in that portal, people from outside will have to register their names in the portal,” Sarma went on to add.

These remarks from the Assam Chief Minister follow after two Imams were arrested in Assam by the Goalpara Police as part of a larger anti-terror operation against the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and the Islamic terrorist outfit Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent. Jalaluddin Sheikh (49), the imam of Tilapara Natun Masjid, and Abdus Subhan (43), the imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Masjid, Mornoi, were both arrested after being questioned by police for several hours.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier stated that five modules of the terrorist organisation Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) had been disbanded with the cooperation of other investigating agencies in the past five months.

The CM stated that jihadi activities in Assam have become a significant concern as a result of the police breaking various Islamist modules comprised of Bangladeshi immigrants. A number of jihadi and terror modules have also been disbanded by police in other jurisdictions.