Complaint against Aamir Khan for disrespecting Army, hurting religious sentiments

Aamir Khan movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been embroiled in controversies owing to the actor’s past problematic statements. The opening collection of the movie was abysmal as the calls for a boycott seem to have worked against the movie. However, even after its release, it was pointed out that certain scenes in the movie insulted the religious feelings of Hindus and the Indian Army. According to the latest reports, a complaint has been lodged against Aamir Khan on Friday.

A lawyer in Delhi, Vineet Jindal, has filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, alleging that Aamir’s portrayal of Laal Singh Chaddha has insulted Indian Army personnel. Vineet also said in his complaint that a sequence in the film offends the religious emotions of a specific community.

As per ANI, the complaint reads, “In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.”

Jindal further complained that the film offended religious sensibilities with a scene in which a Pakistani official asks Aamir’s Laal to pray, but he refuses, claiming that “all this Puja Paath is malaria. It sparks riots.” Jindal says, “This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like and also mischief against Indian army which is a criminal offence as per the law of the land.”

Aamir Khan, one of the movie’s producers, Paramount Pictures, and director Advait Chandan were all named parties in the complaint. Vineet Jindal sought an FIR against the involved people under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (wounding the religious sentiments of any person), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

It’s worth noting that boycott calls against Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha have stymied the promotion of the big-budget adaptation of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan’s anti-India remarks in the past, his unfavourable and disparaging representation of Hindu Gods in his film PK, and his blatantly political pronouncements in the past have all contributed to the audience’s rejection.

On its debut day, August 11, 2022, the movie performed horribly at the box office. Because of the low turnout and cancelled shows on the first day, the exhibitors have chosen to reduce the film’s 1300 showtimes on Friday, August 12th, 2022, when the official weekend begins.