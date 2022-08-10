As the release date for Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha nears, many experts are cautioning that the boycott calls may be working after all. Social media is abuzz with the lead cast of the movie making repeated appeals to the audience to watch their movie and not boycott it.

Amid all the speculations, noted film critic Taran Adarsh has shared that the advance bookings of Lal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan are way below expectations.

STOP painting a rosy picture… Let's get the facts right… The *advance bookings* of #LaalSinghChaddha and #RakshaBandhan are way BELOW EXPECTATIONS… Both dependent on [i] spot bookings / walk-in audience and [ii] word of mouth to put up strong totals on Day 1 [Thu]. pic.twitter.com/EA9RPbZ9eh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2022

Adarsh further added that both the movies need a word of mouth and walk-in audience/spot bookings to get a decent opening on Thurseday.

It is notable here that boycott calls against Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha have mired the promotion of the big-budget movie that is the official remake of Tom Hanks’s classic Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan’s anti-India statements in the past, his negative and derogatory portrayal of Hindu Gods in is movie PK and his overtly political statements of the past have all been adding to the prevailing sentiments of rejection among the audience of Hindi cinema.

Even Kareena Kapoor’s past statements of mocking the audience and participating in politically motivated campaigns have stirred negative sentiments against the movie.

A number of social media posts also say that the advance booking of the movie is negligible and the movie may be looking at failure.

It is notable here that Bollywood, in general, has been suffering through a crisis lately where a number of multi-star, big-budget movies have bitten the dust in the last few months. While Telugu and Kannada movies like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF have managed to appeal to a pan-India audience, Bollywood movies have been mostly flopping.