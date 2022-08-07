Nikhil Bhamre of Dindori in the Nashik district of Maharashtra who was arrested for a tweet allegedly against Sharad Pawar joined Twitter with a new handle. Nikhil Bhamre thanked the Maharashtra state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Devendra Fadnavis, and legal experts including Advocate Prakash Gade for supporting him in his difficult times.

This Twitter account of Nikhil Bhamre is created in August 2022. Advocate Prakash Gade, a member of the BJP, was one of the lawyers who supported Nikhil Bhamre. He has followed this account on Twitter and retweeted Nikhil Bhamre’s new thread of tweets.

पुन्हा आलोय त्या प्रत्येकाचे आभार मानायला ज्यांनी प्रत्यक्ष आणि अप्रत्यक्षरीत्या मला व माझ्या कुटूंबाला कठीण काळात मदत केली. ज्यांच्या मुळे आज मला पूर्वीपेक्षा जास्त मजबूत झाल्यासारखे वाटते. — Nikhil Bhamre (@The_NikhilB) August 6, 2022

In his tweet, Nikhil Bhamre said, “I am Nikhil Shamrao Bhamre, I am back. To thank them, who stood firmly behind me in difficult times. Honorable Devendra Fadnavis Ji, Thank you very much. I will always be indebted to you for your help. I have come back to thank everyone who directly and indirectly helped me and my family through difficult times. They make me feel stronger today than ever before.”

Nikhil Bhamre further said, “Due to studies and exams, I could not meet, talk or express anyone for the last one month. But after a long time, I have come back to express myself. Nidhi Kamdar, Sister, you were taking time out of your busy time to get an update on what happened, and what was going on at every hearing of my case and were constantly giving the necessary tips on how to move forward. I am very grateful to you for that.” Nidhi Kamdar is an officer on special duty working with Devendra Fadnavis.

Thanking Advocate Prakash Gade Nikhil Bhamre said, “Prakash Gade Dada, you stood by me and helped me like an angel. You not only gave me a lot of courage and patience during those difficult times, but you also took care of my safety. Jiten Gajaria and Pratik Karpe, you had taken utmost care that I would not have any problem in the various hearings in the court. I am also very grateful to you for that.”

Nikhil Bhamre also thanked Pradeep Bachchhav who is the Dharma Awareness Program Head of the RSS in the western Maharashtra region. Naming him, Nikhil Bhamre said, “I am forever indebted to you for your mental and emotional support.” He further wrote in his tweet, “The sister ties the rakhi and the brother protects her. But Trupti Garg is the elder sister who stood up to protect this younger brother. My heartfelt thanks to her.”

Besides, he named all other members of the legal team that fought for him in multiple cases heard at various courts in Maharashtra. He also thanked RSS, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and his friends and followers. Before concluding the threat with ‘Jai Shri Ram’, he also said in his tweet that he will come back to share more things.

Why Nikhil Bhamre was arrested?

The 21-year-old pharmacy student shared a post on Twitter on 11th May 2022. In his tweet, Nikhil Bhamre wrote, “It is time to create a Nathuram Godse of Baramati for a ‘Gandhi’ of Baramati. Uncle, do apologize.” It is notable that Baramati in the Pune district of Maharashtra is the hometown of Sharad Pawar. The tweet by Nikhil Bhamre was probably responding to a recent incident in which Sharad Pawar quoted poetry by Marathi poet Jawahar Rathod to make derogatory remarks against Hindu deities.

He was arrested for allegedly defaming Sharad Pawar when his social media post did not mention Sharad Pawar by name. Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad had asked police to take action against Nikhil Bhamre. Jitendra Awhad tagged in his tweet the official Twitter handles of the Mumbai police, the commissioner of the Mumbai police, Maharashtra’s director general of police, Pune city police, and Thane city police.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against him at various places in the state after Jitendra Awhad incited his party workers to do so. He was arrested from his rented accommodation in Nashik. He is from Dindori and belongs to a farmer’s family and was living in Nashik to pursue his studies. Similarly, Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale was also arrested by the police in May 2022 for an allegedly insulting post against Sharad Pawar. Ketaki Chitale was also lodged in jail for more than a month before she was granted bail by the court.