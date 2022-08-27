A day after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad left Congress after sending a scathing letter to the top brass of Congress, another senior Congress leader Manish Tewari gave his input on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit. While refusing to go into the merits of the letter Azad’s letter, he did make an interesting point- that ‘chaprasis’ of Congress leaders giving gyaan about the congress party is laughable.

#WATCH | Congress MP M Tewari says, "Don't want to go into merits of Mr Azad's letter, he'd be in best position to explain…But strange that people who don't have capacity to fight a ward poll, were "chaprasis" of Congress leaders when give "gyaan" about party it's laughable…" pic.twitter.com/9dKLO2y2S8 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

This disdain towards ‘chaprasis’ or peons just betrays the Congress’ attitude towards the people who make this country run. This is not even the first time that Congress is demeaning the ‘lower class’ of India. Afterall. who can forget the “chai wala” jibe from senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

After that, there was the ‘pakoda wala‘ jibe from Congress once PM Narendra Modi said that even a pakoda wala generates employment. Selling pakodas was turned into a joke by the Indian opposition even though lakhs of people do it across India and feed their families through selling pakodas.

However, the Indian opposition latched on to that pakoda comment and mocked that comment, thereby mocking the average poor stall owner who sold such stuff.

As India’s main opposition party, mocking everyone who makes a living out of “lower jobs” like being a peon, selling tea, and selling pakodas, is not the most ideal thing to do. These street hawkers and peons make up most of the Indian voting population, but Congress leaders keep offending them at every available opportunity.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi, who aspires to be the leader of the Indians, has never addressed these issues and has let his subordinates mock the poor workers of India.

What Manish Tewari said about “chaprasis” is what is deeply ingrained in Congress DNA, that there are inferior people to them and now they are having an equal say as people like Tewari.

While people like Manish Tewari deal with this new reality, it will serve Congress well if they recognise the dignity of labour and actually acknowledge what real Indians think about Congress, including ‘Chaprasis’.