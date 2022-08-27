Saturday, August 27, 2022
What is wrong with being a ‘chaprasi’: As Congress leader Manish Tewari uses the term derogatorily, can Rahul Gandhi explain why Congress leaders keep mocking the poor

A day after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad left Congress after sending a scathing letter to the top brass of Congress, another senior Congress leader Manish Tewari gave his input on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit. While refusing to go into the merits of the letter Azad’s letter, he did make an interesting point- that ‘chaprasis’ of Congress leaders giving gyaan about the congress party is laughable.

This disdain towards ‘chaprasis’ or peons just betrays the Congress’ attitude towards the people who make this country run. This is not even the first time that Congress is demeaning the ‘lower class’ of India. Afterall. who can forget the “chai wala” jibe from senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

After that, there was the ‘pakoda wala‘ jibe from Congress once PM Narendra Modi said that even a pakoda wala generates employment. Selling pakodas was turned into a joke by the Indian opposition even though lakhs of people do it across India and feed their families through selling pakodas.

However, the Indian opposition latched on to that pakoda comment and mocked that comment, thereby mocking the average poor stall owner who sold such stuff.

As India’s main opposition party, mocking everyone who makes a living out of “lower jobs” like being a peon, selling tea, and selling pakodas, is not the most ideal thing to do. These street hawkers and peons make up most of the Indian voting population, but Congress leaders keep offending them at every available opportunity.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi, who aspires to be the leader of the Indians, has never addressed these issues and has let his subordinates mock the poor workers of India.

What Manish Tewari said about “chaprasis” is what is deeply ingrained in Congress DNA, that there are inferior people to them and now they are having an equal say as people like Tewari.

While people like Manish Tewari deal with this new reality, it will serve Congress well if they recognise the dignity of labour and actually acknowledge what real Indians think about Congress, including ‘Chaprasis’.

