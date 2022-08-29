Allahabad High Court directs videography be done for Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

On Monday, the Allahabad High Court issued order allowing videography of the disputed structure at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on the lines of disputed structure ‘Gyanvapi Masjid’ at Kashi Vishwanath temple. A petition was filed in connection with the Mathura Janmabhoomi. A bench of Justice Piyush Agarwal issued the order.

A senior advocate will be appointed as commissioner and two advocates will be assistant commissioners for the videography. The survey report has to be submitted in 4 months’ time.

Petitioner Manish Yadav said that the plea was stuck in court on the disputed structure in Mathura District court since a year. But now the Allahabad High Court has clearly said that the report of videography needs to be submitted in 4 months’ time.

This order comes months after the videography survey at disputed structure at Gyanvapi showed a Shivling was found at the wuzukhana at the mosque. The Kashi Vishwanath mandir, just like the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, was destroyed by Islamic invaders and a mosque was constructed on the ruins of Hindu temples. Mathura, too, is one such place where a temple was destroyed for mosque.

The Shahi Idgah Mosque stands at the Krishna Janmabhoomi in the city of Mathura. The Islamic invader Aurangzeb had destroyed the ancient Keshavnath temple and built the Shahi Idgah Mosque on its plinth in 1669.

In his petition, Yadav has stated that “religious artefacts, ancient inscriptions and mythological evidence related to the Hindu religion exist on the Idgah premises, and the same has been concealed there. These facts need to be presented before the court.”

There has been a growing demand among Hindus to reclaim Kashi and Mathura, along with Ayodhya. Reclaiming the disputed sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura has now become a priority for various Hindu groups in the country.