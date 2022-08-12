In Meerut’s Lisari Gate police station area, a headless body of a young woman has been found in the Lakkhipura area. The case has created sensation and fear among locals.

As per reports, the Kotwali CO Arvind Chaurasia and other personnel arrived at the spot to begin an investigation. The body was first spotted by locals in a drain near Lane number 28 in the Lakkhipura area. Prima facie, the police believe that the actual crime of the murder has been committed elsewhere and the headless body has been abandoned in the drain to conceal identity.

The body seems to belong to a woman in her twenties.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

A team of forensic experts have been called to the spot. Police teams have been formed to contact locals and collect details of any missing women in the area. Wireless messages have been sent to gather the list of any women reported missing in nearby towns. The identity of the woman is yet to be known.

The area has seen a number of gruesome crimes against women. In 2019, a similarly beheaded and mutilated body of a woman was found. It took a year for the police to finally nab the accused named Saqib who had first eloped with a 19-year-old girl and had later killed her with help from his family members. In June 2020, 6 persons were arrested for the murder of Ekta Jaisalwal from Ludhiana.

Just last month, a headless, highly decomposed body of a woman was found in a similar manner in a drain in Meerut’s cantonment area.