From extorting money for terrorism to ties with JeM, Al Qaeda etc: NIA arrests Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of D-Company’s Chota Shakeel: Details

On Thursday (August 4), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Salim Fruit, also known as Mohammed Salim Qureshi, for extortion and terror funding. This is the third arrest in the suo moto FIR registered by the NIA on February 3 against Dawood Ibrahim and the terrorists in his network. 2 other terrorists were arrested in the case by NIA on May 12th.

Salim is the brother-in-law of deceased gangster Chota Shakeel, who worked with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. A suo moto FIR was lodged against him by the central agency on February 3 this year.

The case pertains to furthering terrorist activities such as smuggling, narco-terrorism, circulation of fake Indian notes, money laundering and working in close association with international terrorists and Jihadi outfits such as JeM, LeT, Al Qaeda and acquiring assets to raise terror funding. The case was lodged against Dawood Ibrahim and his terror network.

Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel via property dealings & dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorists activities of D company. Further probe underway: NIA — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

As per reports, Salim Fruit played an active role in extorting large sums of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel. Those funds were later used to fund terrorism and further the criminal activities of the D-company.

The accused hails from a family that sold fruits in South Mumbai, earning him the moniker of ‘Salim Fruit.’ A henchman of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, he was deported from UAE to India in 2006. Reportedly, he was kept in prison until 2010.

In February this year, the National Investigation Agency revealed that Dawood Ibrahim was planning to launch terror attacks on India using explosives and lethal weapons. The underworld don had reportedly formed a special unit with the aim of inciting violence in different parts of the country.

He was also planning to assassinate a few political leaders and famous businessmen and had drawn plans to destroy the cities of Delhi and Mumbai completely. The matter came to light after the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in 9 places in Mumbai and one in Thane.