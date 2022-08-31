The Twitter user, ‘balajikijaiin’ with the name ‘Hanuman Bhakt’, has been termed as an informer by the Delhi Police in the Mohammed Zubair case. It is notable that his tweet led to the arrest of Alt News’ co-founder over a tweet from 2018. As of now, the handle displays an account suspended’ message for violating Twitter Rules.

As per Indian Express Report, the Twitter user is a 36-year-old real estate businessman who hails from Ajmer, Rajasthan and currently residing in Dwarka, Delhi. He had recorded a statement before the Delhi Police after a notice was sent to him for the same.

In June this year, Twitter user Balajikijain tagged Delhi Police while quoting a Tweet from Mohammed Zubair saying that the particular tweet had hurt his religious sentiments. The Delhi Police took cognizance of his tweet and filed an FIR against Zubair, following which he was arrested by Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on June 27.

The Twitter user was traced by Delhi Police using his IP address that it got from Twitter in response to a legal demand for the same. The Twitter user was sent a notice asking him to record his statement. An unnamed Police officer was quoted by Indian Express saying, “He came to IFSO’s office in Dwarka and told the police that his religious sentiments were hurt after he saw the tweet.” He further added that the Twitter user did not appear to be affiliated with a political party.

The Twitter user had shifted to Dwarka a few years ago and currently resides with his family. The Police told Indian Express that the account was briefly deactivated on June 29, but it came back on June 30.

It is noteworthy that as the Twitter account was anonymous, its status was used by advocate Vrinda Grover who represented Zubair during the bail hearing. She had argued that the account was created with mischievous intent and to target her client. She further urged the court to ask the Police to investigate the Twitter user.

Refuting the argument, Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the Twitter handle was not anonymous and “He is just a mere informer.” APP added, “He is not an anonymous complainant. His details are here. Without details, no one can get a Twitter account.”

On June 29, the Police sent a notice to Twitter India under Section 91 of CrPC seeking information about the Twitter user. “We asked them to provide IP log details of the Twitter handle @balajikijaiin, registration details of the account, mobile number, connected email ID, and device used by the user,” the Police officer told Indian Express.

Zubair was granted bail on July 20 by the Supreme Court of India. The apex court also disbanded the SIT formed by the UP government to probe six cases against Alt News’ co-founder. Also, the FIRs were clubbed, and the cases were transferred to Delhi, which is being investigated by Delhi Police.