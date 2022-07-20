Wednesday, July 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all six cases registered...
Featured
Updated:

SC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all six cases registered against him in UP

Over six FIRs, one each in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and two in Hathras, were registered against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammed Zubair
Mohammed Zubair granted bail by SC
27

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all the six cases filed against him across Uttar Pradesh.

“There is no justification to keep the petitioner in continued detention especially since the gravamen of allegations in UP FIRs is similar to that in Delhi police FIR,” Justice DY Chandrachud noted while granting bail relief in all the cases filed against Zubair.

With respect to the quashing of the FIRs against Zubair, Justice Chandrachud said that the Delhi police FIR has offences of cognate nature which is similar to the UP police FIRs and therefore, it would be needed to club together all FIRs and hand them over to one investigating authority.

Last week, Mohammed Zubair filed a petition with the Supreme Court requesting that six FIRs filed against him in Uttar Pradesh be dismissed. The plea filed by him challenges the FIRs recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and two in Hathras. The petition also challenges the formation of the SIT by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police last month over a complaint filed by a social media user over his old tweets where he had insulted Hindu Gods and Goddesses. He was arrested under Section 153 which deals with wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots and 295A of the Indian Penal Code which entails deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMohammed Zubair bail, SC grants bail to Zubair
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,725FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com