No money left to feed lions: Pakistan decides to sell the animals to save space and money

The high inflation rate and poor economic condition of Pakistan are not only affecting its people but the animals as well. As per reports, the Lahore Zoo has decided to auction its big cats, including lions and tigers, to private entities. The zoo authorities have stated it would save space and money.

At present, there are 29 lions in Lahore Zoo, and they are between the ages of 2 to 5 years. According to Deputy Director of Lahore Zoo Tanveer Ahmed Janjua, 12 of the big cats will be auctioned on August 11. He further added there are six cheetahs and two leopards in the zoo apart from lions.

The animal activists in Pakistan are against the auction. They have suggested either shifting the lions to other zoos or giving contraceptives to female lions. Activist Uzma Khan said, “Once such an auction takes place from the zoo, it will become a business that will adversely affect the conservation of wildlife.”

The minimum bid for the lion has been set at $700 by the officials. However, they expect to earn around 20 lakh Pakistani Rupees per lion. The auction will be open to everyone. Interestingly, there have been reports that goats in India have fetched more prices than the minimum bid price Lahore Zoo officials have set for the lions.

Notably, Chief Veterinary Officer Mohammad Rizwan Khan of Lahore Zoo said in a statement that the authorities attempted to sell the lions last year as well, but the process could not be completed due to the lack of necessary papers.

Pakistan is taking drastic steps to reduce expenses and increase income but in vein. Recently, the Minister of Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, requested the people of Pakistan to drink less tea as it would help in reducing pressure on the foreign reserves of the country. Pakistan is the largest importer of tea. In 2020, it imported tea worth $646 million and exported tea only worth $15.2 million. The majority of its tea comes from Kenya.