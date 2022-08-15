On Sunday (August 14), the Pakistani Air Force drew the ire of the citizens for releasing a brand new song on the occasion of the country Independence Day (also called Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India).

The 4-minute long song is based on the theme of the cash-strapped country’s Diamond Jubilee of Independence. In a statement, PAF said, ” (The song is )tribute to the courage and bravery of the soldiers of the Pakistan Air Force who created stories of bravery in air battles with the enemy and raised the prestige of the country.”

However, Pakistanis were not impressed with the theatrics of the PAF. They slammed the country’s Air Force over misplaced priorities at a time when the people are faced with economic distress.

While anticipating the reaction of the ordinary citizens, the official Youtube channel of the Pakistan Air Force turned off the comment section. However, this did not stop Pakistanis from venting their anger on social media posts about the new song of the PAF.

In a Facebook post, ‘Startup Pakistan’ had posted, “Pakistan Air Force Launches New National Song on 75th year of Independence.”

“We need justice not songs,” wrote one Shah Hussain Khan. Another Facebook user chided, “All we needed is a brand new National song to defeat poverty, inflation, corruption, unstable economy and poor mindset of ruling parties.Thank you Pak Airforce.”

One Ar Fariyah Khan commented about how the Pakistan Air Force and other wings of its armed forces are running the country’s coffers dry. Another user took a dig at the Pakistan Air Force and sarcastically suggested that India might hand over Kashmir (which is an integral part of India) to Pakistan after listening to the new song.

“Great achievement. Hope we will hear more good news from this music industry,” remarked one Malik Jan.

One Ahmad Zubair commented, “Mashallah. Much needed to defeat the inflation. Hope it will boost our economy. Great step Pak Air Force.”

“Congratulations to PAF for joining media industry,” said Ammar Ahmed.

Facebook user, Arsal Ahmd, took potshots at Pakistani Chief of Army StaffQamar Javed Bajwa. He wrote, “Bajwa is the lead singer.”

One Faizan Noor remarked, “Congratulations for Pakistan to luanch a national Anthem, to show how much now we are valuable, to show how currency is in momentum, to how we give land to do terrorist activity in AFG, to show our politicians are so amiable for our 8industry growth. More songs come for future development. Pakistan zindabad.”

Pakistan has been going through a situation of economic crisis, with inflation reaching a whopping 21.3% in July this year. While the armed forces was earlier able to deviate public issues through hyper nationalism and political posturing, Pakistanis are no longer buying their narrative.