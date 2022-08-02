Tuesday, August 2, 2022
PM Modi calls for changing social media DP to the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day, netizens join in to celebrate

"I also have a suggestion that from August 2 to August 15, all of us can place the Tricolor in our social media profile pictures. By the way, do you know, August 2 also has a special connection with our Tricolor. This day is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah Ji, who designed our national flag", PM Modi said.

OpIndia Staff
Har Ghar Tiranga
PM called for changing Twitter DP to Tiranga, netizens responded positively (Image: Pexels/HarGharTiranga)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his profile photo to Tiranga and called fellow citizens to do the same between August 2 to August 15. The call was made by the PM as a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 13 to August 15.

During his July 31 Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi said, “My dear countrymen, under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement – ​​’Har Ghar Tiranga- Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organized. By becoming a part of this movement, from August 13 to 15, you must hoist the Tricolour at your home or adorn your home with it. The Tricolor connects us, inspires us to do something for the country.”

He suggested changing the profile photo on social media to Tiranga from August 2 to August 15. He said, “I also have a suggestion that from August 2 to August 15, all of us can place the Tricolor in our social media profile pictures. By the way, do you know, August 2 also has a special connection with our Tricolor. This day is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah Ji, who designed our national flag. I pay my respectful homage to him. Talking about our national flag, I will also remember the great revolutionary Madam Cama. Her role in shaping the Tricolor has been very important.”

PM Modi added, “Friends, the biggest message that emerges from all these events being organized in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is that all of us countrymen should follow our duty with full devotion. Only then will we be able to fulfil the dream of those countless freedom fighters… and to build India of their dreams. That is why this Amrit Kaal of our next 25 years is Kartavyakaal, a period of duty for every countryman.”

Netizens joined the movement to change Twitter profile to Tiranga

Following PM Modi’s call, netizens changed their profile photos to Tiranga.

The ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ movement

This is not the first time PM Modi has asked his fellow Indians to join him in a movement. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave the slogan “Chowkidar Chor Hai”. In retaliation to the derogatory slogan calling PM Modi a thief, the whole concept was turned around by Bharatiya Janata Party, and PM Modi gave a call to the citizens of India to change their profile photo to a photo with a logo saying “Main Bhi Chowkidar”.

The call turned into a mass movement, and millions of social media users from India participated in it.

