Congress MLA from Baran-Atru constituency in Rajasthan, Pana Chand Meghwal, has tendered his resignation from the post of MLA. Meghwal said in his resignation that since he can’t protect the rights of his community, he has no right to continue as an MLA. Meghwal’s resignation comes after a 9-year-old Dalit boy was beaten to death in Jalore in Rajsthan by his school teacher over allegedly touching a water pot.

Rajasthan | Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal resigns from Atru assembly seat in Baran dist



“I’m deeply hurt by the death of 9-yr-old Dalit student in Jalore & I’m tendering my resignation. Dalits & deprived communities are being subjected to constant atrocities & torture,” he said pic.twitter.com/v3X4XKoE2z — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 15, 2022

In his resignation letter sent to the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Meghwal wrote, “When we fail to protect the rights of our community, we have no right to remain on the post. After listening to my inner voice, I resign from the post of the MLA, so that I can serve the community without any position.”

Further, Meghwal said, “I’m deeply hurt by the death of a 9-yr-old Dalit student in Jalore & I’m tendering my resignation. Dalits & deprived communities are being subjected to constant atrocities & torture.”

In his resignation letter, he also mentioned that the cases of atrocities against Dalits have been rising in recent years and the cases against these atrocities are stuck in the judicial process with files passing moving from one table to another.

Death of 9-year-old Dalit boy in Jalore, Rajasthan

A nine-year-old Dalit child succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after reportedly being beaten up by a teacher in a private school in the Jalore district of Rajasthan for touching a drinking water pot. According to police, Chail Singh (40), the teacher who assaulted the child, has been detained and charged with murder and violating the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to authorities, the nine-year-old kid Indra Meghwal was apparently beaten up by the teacher on July 20 and died on Saturday in a hospital in Ahmedabad due to his injuries. Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla, the SP of Jalore, said that the youngster had been severely assaulted.