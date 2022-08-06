Rajasthan: Islam Khan tries to crush his pregnant daughter for marrying a Hindu

Nagma Khan and Narendra Saini who married each other in February this year have filed a complaint at Mathura Gate Police Station in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur against Nagma’s father for issuing death threats to the couple. The duo noted that Nagma’s father Islam Khan was against their marriage because his daughter married a Hindu man, and has been threatening them since then.

According to reports, the complaint was filed by the couple on July 28 after father Islam drove his auto-rickshaw over them intending to kill the couple. He hit their bike and forced them to run for their lives, the video of which is making rounds on social media. The father then fled from the spot as the crowd amassed to save the couple.

The incident is said to have happened on July 28 when Narendra was going to the hospital with Nagma who is three months pregnant. The woman and her husband in the viral video can be seen running for their life. “He attempted to kill us with his auto”, confirmed victim Narendra seeking protection.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Father of a Muslim woman who married a Hindu man in Bharatpur,attempted to harm the couple with his autorickshaw



The Hindu man says, “He attempted to kill us with his auto.He was locked up but continued threatening us. We’re seeking protection”



(Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/xN67uCKpfo — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 4, 2022

The saga began when Nagma and Narendra who are residents of the Katra region in Bharatpur fell in love with each other after which they decided to marry. Their relationship was not accepted by the girl’s family as the man is a Hindu, so Nagma ran away with Narendra. The couple then got married on February 22 at Arya Samaj Mandir and later returned to Bharatpur.

Reports mention that Islam, Nagma’s father had also filed a complaint against Narendra claiming that he had kidnapped his daughter and forced her into marriage. The Police then arrested the duo. Amid investigation, the authorities recorded Nagma’s statement in which she denied the allegation put forth by her father against her husband. She stated that she loved Narendra and had willingly run away with him. After this, the Court also ordered the girl to stay with Narendra considering that the duo was adults and could take their own decisions.

According to the reports, Nagma’s family got furious over the Court’s decision and since then has been issuing death threats to the couple. After the case and taking into account the threats being issued by father Islam, Narendra and Nagma shifted to Mathura and stayed there for around two months during which Nagma got pregnant.

The couple eventually returned to Bharatpur and began living in a leased house in Bharatpur’s Ranjit Nagar. On Thursday, Islam attempted to crush his daughter and son-in-law to death as the duo was on their way to the hospital for Nagma’s routine check-up. The crowd gathered and the police also reached the spot. The father had by then fled from the locality.

The Police later took both the victims to the Police Station and Beena Mahawar, Additional District Magistrate Bharatpur confirmed that action under section 122 CrPC is already underway at the Court. “We’ve asked the SP and concerned SHO to look into the case and work for the couple’s safety. Necessary action will be taken”, she said.