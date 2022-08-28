Twitter finds meme opportunity even in Supertech Twin Tower demolition, and some of those are, umm, dark

Disclaimer: Some memes, jokes in this article could be offensive to some. We advice you to proceed at your own risk.

Supertech Twin Towers in Noida are set to be demolished at 2:30 PM on Sunday and that is all everyone seems to be talking about on the Internet. Residential societies nearby are evacuated and stray dogs are rescued and health and safety advisories are issued in neighbouring societies as precautionary measure.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives are going to be used and the entire process is expected to get over in about 9 minutes with explosion lasting about just 9 seconds. Television channels are giving round the clock coverage and so that is all everyone is currently talking about.

One thing led to another and before we knew it, memes and jokes were flooding the social media network on the demolition of twin towers. Some say dark humour is a great way of coping mechanism for grief. While that may or may not be true, some of the jokes on the twin tower demolition got, umm, quite dark.

OpIndia does not pass any moral judgement on these memes and jokes and dark humour is not necessarily appreciated by all and hence proceed with caution.

The above is an edited clip from the movie Raja where Madhuri Dixit asks Sanjay Kapoor to rape. The story of the film also revolves around an attempted rape of Madhuri by one person disguised as Sanjay Kapoor’s deranged father. However, the above clip shows the media frenzy around the demolition of twin towers, pun not quite intended.

Disputed structure at Ayodhya

A Twitter user shared an image of the disputed structure at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya which was demolished by karsevaks on 6th December, 1992. The structure ‘Babri Masjid’ was brought down with hammers and other such things by karsevaks and no explosives were used to demolish them. However, few months later, to take revenge for this demolition, serial bomb blasts took place in Mumbai. Since demolition of this disputed structure, there have been many terror attacks in India by those who want to construct disputed structure again.

One Twitter user shared a still from the image Nayak and mocked media coverage of demolition of Twin Towers.

Twitter user said that no matter how low the towers fall, they wont fall lower than Arvind Kejriwal’s morals.

The dangerous #TwinTowers in Delhi that must be destroyed. pic.twitter.com/Bw3FHvABPv — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) August 28, 2022

A Twitter user morphed image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia on top of the towers and called them the ‘dangerous twin towers’.

And when one hears demolition and twin towers in one sentence one is reminded of the World Trade Centre twin towers in New York, United States of America, that were brought down by Al Qaeda terrorists led by terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

Some even joked at how excited everyone was to watch the twin towers being demolished on a day there is an India vs Pakistan match.

Me on terrace of my building to watch live demolition of #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/Tbe8SPHu8h — Prabhat Singh 😎 (@Prabha8Thakur) August 28, 2022

As we all wait for bated breath for the demolition of the twin towers, we pray for safety for all.