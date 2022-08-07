A shocking incident of double suicide of a farmer and his mother has come to light from the Telangana state. Jink Srisailam, a farmer from the Devlapally village of the Kowdapally taluka of the Medak district in Telangana committed suicide as he was allegedly harassed by the Sarpanch of the village and the forest officer of that area.

Srisailam was allegedly being pressurised for handing over his land to make a ‘Nature Park’. When Srisailam’s mother went to the farm and saw his son lying dead after consuming pesticide, she was shocked. Unable to bear the pain of the death of her son, she consumed the remaining pesticide in that bottle and both of them died within hours.

The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday 6th August 2022. Srisailam shot a selfie video before committing suicide. In this video, he alleged that he was being harassed by the Sarpanch of the village and the forest officer to give his land for the “Nature Park’ project. He said that he had invested Rs 50000 to grow the chili crop on his five-acre farm.

Before Srisailam could come to his farm, the JCB machines destroyed his crop. Image Source: ETV Bharat Telugu

The Sarpanch and forest officer allegedly destroyed his crop with earth-moving equipment when he was not present on the farm. According to a report by ETV Bharat Telugu, Srisailam had a heated debate with those people when he saw the JCB machine has destroyed his crop. He said in the video that he expects justice to be done to his daughter and son after his death. He said that he was deliberately being harassed by the Sarpanch and the forest officer who wanted to set up a nature park on his farmland. At the end of the video, he is seen consuming pesticides.

Extremely painful incident! Medak farmer Srisailam recorded a video & ended his life as Sarpanch & forest officials pressurized to setup Prakruthi Vanam in his field. In his absence they dug up his field & destroyed Mirchi crop. His mother ended life unable to bear son’s death. pic.twitter.com/1opmIILaMq — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 7, 2022

When his mother visited the farm, she was devastated to see her son lying down dead. She consumed the remaining pesticide in the bottle and later died. Telangana unit president of Bharatiya Janata Party Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted about this incident along with the video Srisailam shot before committing suicide. Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote, “Extremely painful incident! Medak farmer Srisailam recorded a video & ended his life as Sarpanch & forest officials pressurized him to set up Prakruthi Vanam in his field. In his absence, they dug up his field & destroyed the Mirchi crop. His mother ended life unable to bear her son’s death.

The response from the Telangana government over this unfortunate incident is awaited.