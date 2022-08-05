Friday, August 5, 2022
Updated:

UP: Dozens of cows dead after consuming suspected ‘poison fodder’ in Amroha that was supplied by one Tahir, CM says guilty won’t be spared

The CM has asked for proper care and treatment of the cows that are sick. DM B Tripathi, DIG Shalabh Mathur and other senior officials had rushed to the spot after the news broke.

Amroha: Dozens of cows dead after consuming alleged 'poison-laced fodder', CM orders probe
Dozens of cows dead in Amroha Gaushala, images via ANI and DNA
4

In Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, dozens of cows have reportedly died after consuming fodder that was poison-laced. As per reports, in a Gaushala in Amroha’s Santhalpur dozens of cows suddenly fell ill after they were fed the fodder that was purchased from one Tahir in the village on August 3.

The said Gaushala had 188 cows under its care. On Thursday, the cows started falling sick one by one after consuming the fodder that was purchased the previous day. Over 25 cows have reportedly died in a day while several others are critical. Some media reports say that 55 cows have died so far while over 50 are under treatment.

Amroha DM stated to the media that an FIR has been registered against the person named Tahir who had supplied the fodder for the day. Teams have been formed to nab him. The village Development Officer who was responsible for the maintenance of the said Gaushala has been suspended.

“ACS and Director, Animal Husbandry and Divisional Commissioner, Moradabad have been directed to investigate the incident and submit a report. The incident is very saddening. Anyone found guilty will not be spared”, tweeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath on August 4.

The CM has asked for proper care and treatment of the cows that are sick. DM B Tripathi, DIG Shalabh Mathur and other senior officials had rushed to the spot after the news broke.

