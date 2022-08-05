In Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, dozens of cows have reportedly died after consuming fodder that was poison-laced. As per reports, in a Gaushala in Amroha’s Santhalpur dozens of cows suddenly fell ill after they were fed the fodder that was purchased from one Tahir in the village on August 3.

The said Gaushala had 188 cows under its care. On Thursday, the cows started falling sick one by one after consuming the fodder that was purchased the previous day. Over 25 cows have reportedly died in a day while several others are critical. Some media reports say that 55 cows have died so far while over 50 are under treatment.

UP | 25 cattle died, several sick after consuming poisonous fodder at a Gaushala in Amroha



The fodder they consumed was purchased from a person named Tahir. An FIR has been lodged against him & teams formed to nab him. Village development officer suspended: Amroha DM (04.08) pic.twitter.com/0GQETEv50Y — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2022

Amroha DM stated to the media that an FIR has been registered against the person named Tahir who had supplied the fodder for the day. Teams have been formed to nab him. The village Development Officer who was responsible for the maintenance of the said Gaushala has been suspended.

“ACS and Director, Animal Husbandry and Divisional Commissioner, Moradabad have been directed to investigate the incident and submit a report. The incident is very saddening. Anyone found guilty will not be spared”, tweeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath on August 4.

जनपद अमरोहा में गायों की हुई मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है।



ACS व निदेशक, पशुधन तथा मण्डलायुक्त, मुरादाबाद को घटना की जांच कर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने और संबंधित अधिकारियों को बीमार गायों की चिकित्सा के समुचित प्रबंध करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है।



घटना के दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 4, 2022

The CM has asked for proper care and treatment of the cows that are sick. DM B Tripathi, DIG Shalabh Mathur and other senior officials had rushed to the spot after the news broke.