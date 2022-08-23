Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Ayub and Rashid arrested for kidnapping JDU leader’s son from Noida

On Sunday, the accused had abducted Dilbar Khan and Parvez Ansari, both inhabitants of Bihar's Banka district. Dilbar Khan is the son of Minhaj Khan, a former Zila Adhyaksh of the JDU in Bihar and an existing party member in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Ayub and Rashid arrested for kidnapping JDU leader’s son from Noida
Ayub after being shot in the leg. (Image: Noida Police)
7

Following an exchange of gunfire with Noida Police, two men were nabbed on Monday for kidnapping two individuals, including the son of a Janata Dal United (JDU) leader from Bihar. Mohammad Ayub and Rashid, who lived in Ecotech-III in Greater Noida, have been identified as the accused. Three other associates are presently on the run. 

On Sunday, they abducted Dilbar Khan and Parvez Ansari, both inhabitants of Bihar’s Banka district. Dilbar Khan is the son of Minhaj Khan, a former Zila Adhyaksh of the JDU in Bihar and an existing party member in the state.

The accused Ayyub and Rashid, along with other accused, kidnapped Dilbar Khan from Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk on Sunday night, according to information acquired by Noida police. They demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakhs from Dilbar Khan’s family.

Following the report of the kidnapping, Noida police assumed control and arrived at the Chuhadpur underpass on Monday with the dummy ransom payment, as requested by the kidnappers, and gave it over to free the captive men.

When police attempted to apprehend the culprits, they opened fire on the policemen. Authorities responded in self-defence, and one of the accused, Ayub, was injured on his leg and sent to a government hospital for treatment. Ayub and Rashid were apprehended, while three others managed to flee the scene. The accused were found with a pistol, three live rounds, a knife, and an Ertiga car.

Two cases have been filed against the accused under IPC Sections 364A (Kidnapping for Ransom, etc.) and 307 (Attempt to Murder), and the hunt for other accused absconding is ongoing.

