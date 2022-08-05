The Uttar Pradesh Police this week arrested a person named Nadeem from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh for torturing and divorcing his wife citing her support to CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP state government as the reason. According to the police, the woman complained that she had been subjected to atrocities by her husband and her in-laws as a result of her support for CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi.

The Police took the action against the accused based on the complaint filed by the victim on March 3.

Reports mention that the accused husband had already divorced his wife by giving her triple talaq and asked her to leave his house after the verbal divorce. Later he sent her a legal notice of divorce, punishing her for supporting the BJP. “My brother-in-law and sister-in-law started harassing me a few days after my marriage as I supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath”, the woman stated in the complaint.

FIR copy (Image source- India Today)

The victim woman also reported the incident to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath through Twitter after which the President of a Hindu organization from Delhi appealed to the Moradabad Police officials to get justice for the victim woman. “Whenever I was asked to divorce my husband, I would say that Yogi ji is with me. I support him and I had voted for Yogi ji only. My sister-in-law was very angry about this. Due to the same displeasure, a notice of divorce was sent today. I want justice”, the woman stated. Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadoria meanwhile said that an FIR has been filed under sections 376 and 511 of the IPC and a case has been registered.

Moradabad, UP | A woman alleged that her husband & in-laws gave her triple talaq for supporting a specific party. Her husband, Nadeem, has been arrested & sent to jail. Further investigation underway: Akhilesh Bhaduria, SP city pic.twitter.com/y5VArCMYO1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2022

According to the reports, the victim woman has identified herself as Sana Iram. She said she got married to Nadeem on December 7, 2019. After 6 months of marriage, Sana noticed a change in the behaviour of her in-laws towards her. She has stated in the complaint that her husband and sister-in-law were torturing her.

“My sister-in-law’s name is Hadija Begum, she started threatening me with divorce. She said that she would get me divorced from her brother. She also used to pass sarcastic comments and taunts on the food that I prepared and forced me to stay the way she liked”, Sana narrated her dreadful experience. The victim further reported that whenever she complained about her sister-in-law’s behaviour to her husband, he would support his sister and ask the victim to obey her instead.

SP City Akhilesh Bhadauria confirmed that the report had been registered at the police station Kotwali, in which the victim alleged that her in-laws were harassing her. The victim woman’s husband, Nadeem, has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigations in the case are underway.