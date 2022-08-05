Friday, August 5, 2022
HomeCrimeUttar Pradesh: Woman tortured, given triple talaq because she supported CM Yogi and BJP,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Woman tortured, given triple talaq because she supported CM Yogi and BJP, husband Nadeem arrested after complaint

Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadoria meanwhile said that an FIR has been filed under sections 376 and 511 of the IPC and a case has been registered.

OpIndia Staff
Nadeem, his family tortures wife for supporting CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi
Victim Sana Iram given divorce notice for supporting Yogi Adityanath (Image source- News18)
5

The Uttar Pradesh Police this week arrested a person named Nadeem from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh for torturing and divorcing his wife citing her support to CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP state government as the reason. According to the police, the woman complained that she had been subjected to atrocities by her husband and her in-laws as a result of her support for CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi.

The Police took the action against the accused based on the complaint filed by the victim on March 3.

Reports mention that the accused husband had already divorced his wife by giving her triple talaq and asked her to leave his house after the verbal divorce. Later he sent her a legal notice of divorce, punishing her for supporting the BJP. “My brother-in-law and sister-in-law started harassing me a few days after my marriage as I supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath”, the woman stated in the complaint.

FIR copy (Image source- India Today)

The victim woman also reported the incident to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath through Twitter after which the President of a Hindu organization from Delhi appealed to the Moradabad Police officials to get justice for the victim woman. “Whenever I was asked to divorce my husband, I would say that Yogi ji is with me. I support him and I had voted for Yogi ji only. My sister-in-law was very angry about this. Due to the same displeasure, a notice of divorce was sent today. I want justice”, the woman stated. Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadoria meanwhile said that an FIR has been filed under sections 376 and 511 of the IPC and a case has been registered.

According to the reports, the victim woman has identified herself as Sana Iram. She said she got married to Nadeem on December 7, 2019. After 6 months of marriage, Sana noticed a change in the behaviour of her in-laws towards her. She has stated in the complaint that her husband and sister-in-law were torturing her.

“My sister-in-law’s name is Hadija Begum, she started threatening me with divorce. She said that she would get me divorced from her brother. She also used to pass sarcastic comments and taunts on the food that I prepared and forced me to stay the way she liked”, Sana narrated her dreadful experience. The victim further reported that whenever she complained about her sister-in-law’s behaviour to her husband, he would support his sister and ask the victim to obey her instead.

SP City Akhilesh Bhadauria confirmed that the report had been registered at the police station Kotwali, in which the victim alleged that her in-laws were harassing her. The victim woman’s husband, Nadeem, has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigations in the case are underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP triple talaq, woman divorce, marriage politics
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,891FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com