Tuesday, August 30, 2022
‘We will rip your tongue out’: Mamata Banerjee threatens BJP over arrest of party leaders in corruption cases

Her remarks came after heavyweight party leaders such as Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondol were arrested in SSC scam case and cattle smuggling case respectively.

OpIndia Staff
We will rip your tongue out: Mamata Banerjee threatens BJP over arrest of party leaders in corruption cases
Screengrab of the video, via Facebook/ Mamata Banerjee Official
On Monday (August 29), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatened the BJP with physical harm for allegedly implicating Trinamool Congress (TMC) in ‘false cases’ of corruption.

While speaking to her supporters, Banerjee remarked, “Aajke Trinamool ke bolche chor. Ami jodi aaj rajneeti na kortam aar ai chair e na thaktam, ami amar bon der boltam jara ei mitha kotha rotona kore tader jib gulo ke tena khule fela dita.”

The loose translation goes as, “Today, they are calling us thieves…If I weren’t active in politics or held this esteemed chair of the Chief Minister, then, I would have called upon my sisters to rip the tongue off those who spread lies and rumours.”

“Our party is being defamed. Till now, the verdict has not been delivered. No evidence has been proven so far. A media trial is underway. The 4th pillar of the democracy does what the BJP says,” she alleged. Mamata Banerjee claimed that political parties are being intimidated by the ruling BJP through the use of central investigative agencies and the Judiciary.

Threats by Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders against BJP

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had also launched her “Khela Hobe Diwas’ on exactly the same day when Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah of the Muslim League had launched the horrific “Direct Action Day” against Hindus in 1946.

Initially, the slogan appeared as a harmless jibe against the opposition but soon started to showcase its true colours. TMC members made a wall painting in Bengal wherein Mamata Banerjee was seen hitting PM Modi’s head instead of a football.

During her election rallies, the West Bengal Chief Minister continued to provoke her party workers to retaliate against the central armed forces and BJP workers. Several instances of violence were reported during the various stages of polling. Following the declaration of the 2021 assembly poll results, Bengal was in the throes of horrifying violence as TMC goons murdered, plundered and raped BJP supporters across the state.

In March this year, TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty was seen intimidating BJP supporters in the State. “Hardcore BJP supporters, who cannot be influenced, need to be threatened. Tell them that if they cast their vote, we will assume that they voted for BJP,” Narendranaath Chakraborty was heard as saying.

He further warned, “After the election is over, they will be living at their own risk in the State. However, if they don’t cast their vote at all, we will assume that they are supporting us.” “It is only then that they can live peacefully in the State. They can do business or jobs and we will stand by their side. Clear?” the TMC lawmaker unveiled his nefarious plans.

Last month, Mamata Banerjee called for a ‘jihad’ against the BJP, a radical Islamist term that calls for the annihilation of the disbelievers of Allah. Mamata Banerjee later defended her remark by claiming that it meant ‘strong protest’ in Bangla.

