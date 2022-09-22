On September 22, Thursday, a video went viral on social media wherein Jagmal Vala, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election, is seen encouraging Gujaratis to consume alcohol.

AAP candidate says liquor is not bad, drink if you have strength ; Video goes viral https://t.co/HKv0F7kO32 pic.twitter.com/AzNIW332mK — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 22, 2022

The AAP candidate for Gujarat’s Somnath Assembly seat made the statements while addressing a public rally during campaigning.

Vala, in advocating alcohol consumption, reminded the gathering that famous doctors, IAS officers, and IPS officers all consume alcohol. He argued that while alcohol is enjoyed all around the world, only Gujarat has a prohibition in force.

He said in the viral video clip, “There are 800 crores people in the world, and there are 196 countries. All 196 countries allow the sale of alcohol. India has a population of 130 to 140 crore people, and the consumption of alcohol is permitted. The liquor ban only applies to Gujarat, which has a population of 6.5 crore people. It proves that liquor is not at all bad. The issue is that liquor consumes us. If we consume liquor then it is not bad. If you have the strength, drink liquor. Famous doctors, IPS officers, and IAS officers all consume alcohol.”

The comments made by Jagmal Vala on Wednesday evening sparked outrage, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology from him for “defaming” Gujarat and encouraging alcohol usage.

Vala has been declared as the AAP’s candidate for the Somnath Assembly seat in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district.

Assembly elections in the state are due by the end of this year.