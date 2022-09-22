Thursday, September 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAlcohol is not bad, drink if you have strength: AAP's candidate for Somnath assembly...
News Reports
Updated:

Alcohol is not bad, drink if you have strength: AAP’s candidate for Somnath assembly seat in Gujarat

Vala, in advocating alcohol consumption, reminded the gathering that famous doctors, IAS officers, and IPS officers all consume alcohol.

OpIndia Staff
AAP Gujarat
AAP leader advises Gujaratis to drink liquor, video goes viral (Screengrab from video shared by Desh Gujarat on Twitter)
9

On September 22, Thursday, a video went viral on social media wherein Jagmal Vala, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election, is seen encouraging Gujaratis to consume alcohol.

The AAP candidate for Gujarat’s Somnath Assembly seat made the statements while addressing a public rally during campaigning.

Vala, in advocating alcohol consumption, reminded the gathering that famous doctors, IAS officers, and IPS officers all consume alcohol. He argued that while alcohol is enjoyed all around the world, only Gujarat has a prohibition in force.

He said in the viral video clip, “There are 800 crores people in the world, and there are 196 countries. All 196 countries allow the sale of alcohol. India has a population of 130 to 140 crore people, and the consumption of alcohol is permitted. The liquor ban only applies to Gujarat, which has a population of 6.5 crore people. It proves that liquor is not at all bad. The issue is that liquor consumes us. If we consume liquor then it is not bad. If you have the strength, drink liquor. Famous doctors, IPS officers, and IAS officers all consume alcohol.”

The comments made by Jagmal Vala on Wednesday evening sparked outrage, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology from him for “defaming” Gujarat and encouraging alcohol usage.

Vala has been declared as the AAP’s candidate for the Somnath Assembly seat in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district.

Assembly elections in the state are due by the end of this year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAam Aadmi Party alcohol
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,113FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com