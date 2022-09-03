Days after the arrest of the second accused named Naeem Ansari in the murder case involving a minor, the Jharkhand police have made shocking revelations about the accused. The investigating officer in the case said that Naeem was highly influenced by a banned Islamic Jihadi organization from Bangladesh named Ansar-ul-Bangla.

According to the reports, the Police confiscated the mobile phone of the accused and traced the suspected contacts from his phone list. The Police, after checking Naeem’s phone, said that he often used to watch the activities of Ansar-ul-Bangla on his mobile. Naeem is a resident of Jaruwadih Mohalla of Dumka and works as a painter.

He used to watch the jihadi activities of the banned Bangladeshi organization and was highly influenced by their content. Reports mention that the main objective of the banned organisation is to incite Islamic men to trap non-Islamic women in a love affair, marry them, and further force them to convert to Islam.

Team Dainik Bhasker conducted an exclusive investigation in the case to learn that there are many non-Islamic girls in several areas of Dumka, Jharkhand including Pakuda, Godda, Dangalpada, Saanidangal, Jaruvaadih, and Banderjodi who have been duped by the Islamists. These women were further forced by Islamic men to marry and convert to Islam.

One of the victim women residing in the Saanidangal area of Dumka talked to team Dainik Bhasker. She said that she fell in love with a man, later she learned that the man she loved was an Islamist. “He forced me to marry him. I was left with no other option. Now, it’s been 10 years that we are married. Our children have also started going to school”, she said.

The father of another victim lady residing in the Gandhi Nagar area of Dumka said that his daughter was similarly cheated by an Islamist. “She fell in love with the man and left us to marry him. This happened 8 years ago. Later she came to know that he belonged to some other religion, but by then she was left with no option but to marry the man”, he added.

Reports mention that many Islamists residing in the area are influenced by Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. Popular Front of India, and Ansar-ul-Bangla. The Jharkhand Home Department took cognizance of this and discovered that illegal Bangladeshi migrants were residing in the areas like Shaibganj and Pakur and they possessed fake identity cards including voter ID, Aadhaar cards, and driving licenses.

Advocate Priya Dutta Singh from Dumka confirmed that there is an organized gang involving illegal migrants who trap minor girls from Dumka in love affairs and force them to convert to Islam. “This happens more in Dangalpara, Dudhani, Bandarjodi and Jaruwadiha of Dumka. I am sure if the police conduct a proper investigation in the case, they’ll discover shocking facts”, she added.

The 15-year-old minor was a resident of Dumka and was burnt alive by two accused named Shahrukh and Naeem. The accused allegedly poured petrol on her from the window of her bedroom when she was fast asleep. She was taken to the hospital shortly after the incident and on August 28, she succumbed to her burn injuries.

Earlier, Naeem, the second accused in the case had confessed to the Police that he was supporting prime accused Shahrukh at every step in his harassment of the now deceased minor. During the interrogation of Naeem, he stated that Shahrukh was his best friend and that they both had met on the evening of August 22 (hours before the attack). He said that Shahrukh was upset as the girl was not responding positively to his (Shahrukh) friendship.

“Shahrukh told me that he would burn her if she refuses to talk to him”, Naeem had said during the interrogation. He further confessed that he supported Shahrukh’s idea saying that it was the only punishment she deserved.

The Police have arrested both the accused and have also collected evidence against them. The Police confirmed that the accused Shahrukh knew the girl for a long time and used to harass her frequently.

Meanwhile, condemning the murder, the Dumka District Advocates Association has decided not to fight the case of both the accused. President Vijay Kumar Singh said that the union has decided not to take the case of the accused. A condolence meeting will be held on September 3 at 3 pm to pay tribute to the girl.