Hours after the arrest of the second accused named Naeem Ansari in the Ankita Singh murder case, the Jharkhand police have disclosed shocking revelations about the accused. The investigating officer in the case said that Naeem was highly influenced by a banned Islamic Jihadi organization from Bangladesh named Ansar-ul-Bangla.

According to the reports, the Police confiscated the mobile phone of the accused and traced the suspected contacts from his phone list. The Police, after checking Naeem’s phone, said that he often used to watch the activities of Ansar-ul-Bangla on his mobile. Naeem is a resident of Jaruwadih Mohalla of Dumka and works as a painter.

He used to watch the jihadi activities of the banned Bangladeshi organization and was highly influenced by their content. Reports mention that the main objective of the banned organization is to incite Islamic men to trap non-Islamic women in a love affair, marry them, and further force them to convert to Islam.

Reportedly, Naeem was supporting prime accused Shahrukh at every step in his harassment of the now deceased Ankita. During the interrogation of Naeem, he confessed that Shahrukh was his best friend and that they both had met on the evening of August 22 (hours before the attack). He said that Shahrukh was upset as Ankita was not responding positively to his (Shahrukh) friendship.

“Shahrukh told me that he would burn Ankita if she refuses to talk to him”, Naeem said during the interrogation. He further confessed that he supported Shahrukh’s idea saying that it was the only punishment she deserved. Ankita was burnt alive on August 23 at 4 am when she was fast asleep in her bedroom. The duo threw petrol in her room through a window and set her on fire.

The Police have arrested both the accused and have also collected evidence against them. The Police confirmed that the accused Shahrukh knew Ankita for a long time and used to harass her frequently. Days after Ankita’s death, videos of her last words are going viral over social media where she can be heard demanding a painful death for the accused who set her on fire. “He should die the way I am dying today,” the Dumka girl had said before breathing her last at 2.30 am on Sunday morning.

Ankita reiterated that Shahrukh Hussain had threatened her with dire consequences the night before the attack. She further recalled how she went and immediately informed her father about the same. Since it was late in the night, her father asked her to sleep and said they would think about what step needed to be taken the next morning.

Ankita further said in her dying declaration that she was in deep sleep at around 4 in the morning, when Shahrukh and his friend, threw petrol at her from the room’s window and set her on fire. When her eyes opened, she saw the two running away. On being asked, Ankita confirmed that the area she lived in had a predominantly Muslim population.

The police investigation into the case is underway. The Police said that they will also check Naeem’s old criminal records if any and will bring his contacts under the scanner.