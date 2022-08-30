On August 23 (Tuesday), Ankita Kumari, a class 12th student in Dumka, Jharkhand was set on fire by her stalker neighbour Shahrukh Hussain for refusing his advances. On August 28 (Sunday), the Hindu girl succumbed to the over 90% burn injuries she had suffered.

Now, after Ankita’s demise, as events leading to her death are gradually unfolding, it has come to light that Shahrukh Hussain had been hounding and harassing her for the past two years. In fact, Shahrukh Hussain’s elder brother, who has lately been threatening Ankita Kumari’s family, had once apologised to her father when he wanted to file a complaint against Shahrukh.

Five days before Ankita passed away, she had recorded her testimony before the Executive Magistrate at the Phulo Jhanno Medical College Hospital. In her statement, she revealed how Shahrukh had tormented her because of which, she even stopped going to school. She revealed that he had managed to get her phone number from one of her friends and began calling her up frequently.

Shahrukh used to throw stones at Ankita’s house. Not only this, he often attempted to break into her house. It may be recalled that Ankita’s father, while speaking to Swarajya, had also confirmed this fact. He shared how Shahrukh “crossed all limits” a few months ago when he attempted to barge into their house.

It was only after the children inside the house shouted that neighbours came and helped them in grabbing Shahrukh. “They even beat him up. But his behaviour did not change,” Ankita’s father Sanjeev Singh told Swarajya.

Sanjeev Singh has also told Swarajya that the accused Shahrukh Hussain was forcing his daughter to marry him and convert to Islam.

Now it has been further revealed that once Shahrukh had also attempted to break the grill placed in front of Ankita’s house with an iron rod. Initially, fearing embarrassment, Ankita’s family refrained from calling the police. However, when Shahrukh started crossing limits, Ankita’s father decided to lodge a complaint against him with the local police.

Then, Shahrukh’s older brother offered an apology on his brother’s behalf and urged Ankita’s father to refrain from going to the police station. Now, it is this brother only who has been threatening Ankita’s family.

Ankita confirmed in her dying statement that Shahrukh’s brother was threatening her family

In fact, Ankita, in her dying declaration had also said that Shahrukh Hussain’s brother did not fear the law. He had warned action against those who dare to complain against Shahrukh and get him arrested. He had said, “Dekhte hai kaun jail me dhukata hai, jail se niklenge toh sabko dekh lenge. (lets see who dares to get us jailed, won’t spare them after coming out of the prison)”. Ankita also recalled how Shahrukh’s brother had openly threatened her. “He had threatened me saying kill the girl who got him (Shahrukh Hussain) arrested,” Ankita recalled.

The deceased, in evident pain, also said that Shahrukh Hussain had threatened her with dire consequences a night before the attack. She further recalled how she went and immediately informed her father about the same. Since it was late in the night, her father asked her to go to sleep and said that they would think about what step needed to be taken the next morning.

Ankita further said in her dying declaration that she was in deep sleep at around 4 in the morning, when Shahrukh and his friend, whom she identified as Chhotu, threw petrol at her from the room’s window and set her on fire. When her eyes opened she saw the two running away. On being asked, Ankita confirmed that the area she lived in had a predominantly Muslim population.

Ankita said near the end of the video that she wishes Shahrukh is not spared. “He should die the way I am dying today,” said the Dumka girl who breathed her last at 2.30 am on Sunday morning.

Soon after her death, the police arrested the accused Shahrukh Hussain. A video emerged wherein he could be seen smiling nonchalantly and walking casually as he was handcuffed and taken to a police vehicle.

Meanwhile, enraged people took to the streets in considerable numbers to condemn the incident and demand that the accused be brought to justice as soon as possible. Section 144 was imposed in the Dumka district shortly after the incident.

Jharkhand | Mortal remains of the std 12th girl who succumbed to her injuries after being set ablaze by a boy for allegedly turning down his proposal, were taken to cremation ground for her last rites earlier today.



On Monday, August 29, Ankit Kumari Singh was cremated amid tight security. The deceased’s last rites were conducted by her grandfather. Armed policemen were present on the route between her residence and the crematorium.