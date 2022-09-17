China blocks India-backed US proposal to designate Mumbai 26/11 attacks LeT handler Sajid Mir as a global terrorist by the UN

China has consistently defended Pakistani terrorists in the United Nations. On Friday, China vetoed India and the United States’ bid to designate Pakistani terrorist Sajid Mir as the most wanted terrorist. Terrorist Sajid Mir is the dreaded terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), whom the US requested the United Nations to designate a global terrorist organization. This proposal was backed by India.

Sajid Mir, India’s most wanted terrorist, was a participant in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The resolution was proposed by the United States and co-designated by India to blacklist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist under the United Nations Security Council’s 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

In recent months, China has shielded Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Abdul Rehman Makki, as well as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief’s brother, Abdul Rauf Azhar. In June 2022, China blocked a joint proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Security Council. Abdul Rehman Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and the deputy commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Jamaat-ud-Dawa, the political wing of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has also been designated as a terrorist front group by the UN committee.

Beijing has also been a staunch supporter of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and has come to the rescue of the terrorist several times over India-US proposals to designate him as a global terrorist. vetoing Indian proposals to designate him as a global terrorist.

Let us inform you that UN Security Council Resolution 1267 sanctions individuals and entities that assist or finance the acts or operations of ISIL, al-Qaeda, and related individuals, groups, undertakings, and institutions.

Who is terorrist Sajid Mir?

Terrorist Sajid Mir is the chief commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is in charge of the group’s “India establishment.” He was a key figure in the Mumbai terror attack that took place on 26 November 2008, when 10 armed Pakistani terrorists created mayhem in the country’s financial capital, killing hundreds of civilians and leaving scores of others injured.

Mir reportedly recruited Dawood Gilani, alias David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American and FBI/DEA informant, and planned the Mumbai attacks with the assistance of Pakistani military officers. He was the mastermind behind the largest-ever overseas Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist attack, which killed nationals from numerous nations, including India and Western countries. 175 people were murdered (18 police officers, 122 civilians, 26 foreigners, and 9 terrorists) and 291 were injured during the incident (25 police personnel, 243 people, 22 foreigners, and one terrorist Ajmal Kasab). Sajid Mir was the Lashkar-e-Taiba project manager for the November 2008 Mumbai terror strikes. He, via satellite phones, had commanded the terrorists involved in the operation to execute the hostages.

Two Interpol notices RCN A-6269/10-2010 and A-2032/2-2019 have been issued against him. India has marked him as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A], 1967, as amended in 2019 in October 2020.

Pakistan detained Sajid Mir this year and sentenced him to 15 years in prison in May 2022 for providing terror financing to Lashkar founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed’s charitable organization and his role in other terror attacks. Sajid Mir was charged with conspiracy to destroy the property of a foreign government in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on April 21, 2011. Allegations include providing logistic aid to terrorists, killing a civilian outside of the United States, assisting and abetting terrorists, and bombing public places.

On April 22, 2011, an arrest warrant was issued against Sajid Mir. In August 2012, Mir was labelled as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). In November 2018, the US State Department issued a USD 5 million reward for information leading to Mir’s capture and conviction. Mir was placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted Terrorist list in March 2019.