On Friday, Anti-Corruption Branch raided multiple locations, including the home of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan. During the raid by the ACB, an unlicensed Beretta pistol was recovered from Hamid Ali Khan, the alleged close aide of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. During the raids, officials also recovered Rs 12 lakh.

The raids on Amanatullah Khan is related to an unauthorized appointment to the Waqf Board. At 12 p.m. today, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah from Okhla was summoned for interrogation. The case against Amanatullah Khan was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act 2020.

The Delhi ACB on Thursday issued a summons to Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for questioning in a two-year-old case involving the Waqf Board.

Amanatullah Khan is the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. He tweeted about the notice and claimed that he is being summoned as he got the new office of the Waqf Board built. ACB is probing purported irregularities in the recruitment of the Delhi Waqf Board.

“I was summoned to the #ACB office for questioning and then transferred to the Delhi Police to harass my family members from behind. @LtGovDelhi Sir, remember that the truth never is harmed. I have complete faith in this country’s constitution and judiciary,” Amanatullah Khan tweeted.

On Sunday, 12 September, the personal assistant of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested with live cartridges at Patna’s Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport. The passenger has been identified as Noman Ahmed, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

Noman Ahmed had arrived at the airport to catch a Spice Jet flight to Delhi. When officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inspected his hand luggage, they recovered a 7.65 mm live cartridge. The CISF was unable to locate a weapon license with Noman to explain the live cartridge. Following the discovery, he was turned over to Patna Airport Police.

During the police probe, Noman disclosed that he is the personal assistant to Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan. He had landed in Patna with a bag of Amanatullah Khan’s Personal Security Officer.