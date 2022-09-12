On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan’s Personal Assistant was caught with live cartridges at the Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. Noman Ahmed, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, has been identified as the passenger.

Noman Ahmed had arrived at the airport to catch a Spice Jet flight to Delhi. When the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials searched his hand baggage, they discovered a 7.65 mm live cartridge. CISF couldn’t find any weapon license with Noman to explain the live cartridge. He was handed over to Patna Airport Police after the discovery.

During the police investigation, Noman revealed that he is the PA to Delhi’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan. He had arrived in Patna with the bag of Amanatullah Khan’s Personal Security Officer (PSO).

According to an airport official, Noman Ahmed had a ticket for Spice Jet flight SG-8390 to Delhi at 9:20 PM on Sunday. Following check-in, at around 8.23 PM, CISF officials searched his handbag in the security hold area. During the security check, a cartridge was found in his bag. During interrogation, Noman could not disclose any information regarding the cartridge. After which his journey was cancelled and he was handed over to Patna Airport Police. Further details in the matter are awaited.