Footballer Mohamed Salah gets panned by Arabs for condoling Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, gets cancelled as Muslim, again

Liverpool FC footballer Mohamed Salah was panned by Arabs after he condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II via Twitter.

Today, the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating her legacy and unwavering service. My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day. pic.twitter.com/CdBq1cU2rT — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 19, 2022

Salah tweeted that the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day,” he tweeted. However, his tweet wasn’t taken too well in the Arab world. Salah is an Egyptian footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League Club Liverpool and is captain of Egypt national team.

However, his wishes did not go down well in the Arab world and other African countries, most of which were at one point colonised by Great Britain.

Does his management even have shame? , Salah comes from Egypt we all know what the British Empire has done to Africa — Rix (@CFCXKBFC) September 19, 2022

Many tweets were in Arabic and reminded him of the destruction the British Empire had brought on to Egypt and other nations.

عاثت بالأرض فسادًا و هجرت العوائل و يتمت الأطفال و رملت النساء و أخرت نهضة بلدك و بلدان عربيه ومسلمه و في كل قدم تطأ فيها لها من أعمالها الشنيعه مالله به عليم



ألم تخجل على دينك يا رجل عروبيتك ؟

يا رجل وطنك الذي قدمك للعالم ؟



خسرت الكثير يابو مكة حتى إسم مكة ثقيل بأن تنادى به pic.twitter.com/VOgE0qoV3x — هـاجِــسّ (@mutt3botb) September 19, 2022

The British entered Egypt through Port Said in 1882 and subsequently occupied it. After the Egyptian Revolution of 1952, the then Egypt President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalised the Suez Canal Company escalating tensions with Britain and France. The two countries colluded with Israel and attacked Egypt and the main battle occurred at Port Said. The above images are of the destruction left behind at Port Said after the tripartite aggression against Egypt that took place during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

I wasn’t gona talk about it but let’s just say that at this point & in many occasions Mo Salah only represents himself.. he’s not a symbol of Muslims or Arabs or what we stand for.



Let’s treat him as just a footballer.. A legend but only of football..He is not Mohamed Aboutrika — مريَم 🇦🇷 (@mariam_ashraf9) September 19, 2022

He was also cancelled as a Muslim and an Arab.

Liverpool don’t rate the queen like that and Egypt suffered under her, this PR disasterclass is one for the ages https://t.co/nwr34yfBAC — ً (@Raheem7ii) September 19, 2022

Some also called his condolence message as a PR disaster.

This is not the first time Mohamed Salah has been on the receiving end of the ire of Muslim world. In December 2021, his Muslim credentials were cancelled for sharing a picture of himself with his family for Christmas. This was the third time in a row his Christmas pictures had upset Muslim fans as they thought it was inappropriate for him to participate in religious activities of another faith.

He was also attacked when he said that he doesn’t consume alcohol because he doesn’t feel like and many Islamists felt he should be a proud Muslim and say it as it is that alcohol is haram (prohibited) in Islam.