Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeWorldFootballer Mohamed Salah gets panned by Arabs for condoling Queen Elizabeth II's demise, gets...
News ReportsSportsWorld
Updated:

Footballer Mohamed Salah gets panned by Arabs for condoling Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, gets cancelled as Muslim, again

Salah also gets cancelled as a Muslim every year for celebrating Christmas with his family.

OpIndia Staff
Liverpool FC footballer Mohamed Salah (image courtesy: goal.com)
9

Liverpool FC footballer Mohamed Salah was panned by Arabs after he condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II via Twitter.

Salah tweeted that the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day,” he tweeted. However, his tweet wasn’t taken too well in the Arab world. Salah is an Egyptian footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League Club Liverpool and is captain of Egypt national team.

However, his wishes did not go down well in the Arab world and other African countries, most of which were at one point colonised by Great Britain.

Many tweets were in Arabic and reminded him of the destruction the British Empire had brought on to Egypt and other nations.

The British entered Egypt through Port Said in 1882 and subsequently occupied it. After the Egyptian Revolution of 1952, the then Egypt President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalised the Suez Canal Company escalating tensions with Britain and France. The two countries colluded with Israel and attacked Egypt and the main battle occurred at Port Said. The above images are of the destruction left behind at Port Said after the tripartite aggression against Egypt that took place during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

He was also cancelled as a Muslim and an Arab.

Some also called his condolence message as a PR disaster.

This is not the first time Mohamed Salah has been on the receiving end of the ire of Muslim world. In December 2021, his Muslim credentials were cancelled for sharing a picture of himself with his family for Christmas. This was the third time in a row his Christmas pictures had upset Muslim fans as they thought it was inappropriate for him to participate in religious activities of another faith.

He was also attacked when he said that he doesn’t consume alcohol because he doesn’t feel like and many Islamists felt he should be a proud Muslim and say it as it is that alcohol is haram (prohibited) in Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmohamed salah, mosalah, salah,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,108FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com